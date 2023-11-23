The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) reported an impressive surge of 9.35 per cent in Brazilian exports to the Arab world during the first 10 months of 2023, totalling USD 15.767 billion as opposed to USD 14.419 billion in the same period in 2022. On the other hand, Brazilian imports from the Arab region reached USD 8.937 billion in the first 10 months of 2023.

The volume of Brazilian exports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) amounted to USD 2.654 billion, while those to the UAE totalled USD 2.543 billion. Exports to Egypt increased to USD 1.889 billion, marking a significant rise from the same period last year. Similarly, exports to Qatar stood at USD 266 million while those to Kuwait reached USD 220 million.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia leads the Brazilian imports from the Arab countries, totalled USD 2.937 billion while the UAE follows closely behind with USD 998 million. Qatar’s exports to Brazil stood at USD 605 million, while the imports from Egypt reached USD 439 million. Imports from Kuwait also witnessed a significant surge, amounting to USD 323 million.

Osmar Chohfi, President of ABCC stated: “Compared to the first 10 months of 2022, the Brazilian exports and imports have surged significantly during the same period this year, which demonstrates the strong and expanding trade relations between Brazil and the Arab world. At ABCC, we relentlessly strive to amplify Brazilian exports to the Arab region by implementing several strategic initiatives and making dedicated efforts. These positive trade figures demonstrate our dedication to developing solid bilateral relations with Arab nations.”

The ABCC report further stated that the export of beef and chicken meat from Brazil to Arab countries demonstrated robust performance from January to October 2023. The beef exports from Brazil to the Arab world stood at USD 866.68 million with UAE leading the list at USD 243.69 million. In addition, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Libya and Lebanon showcased a stronger demand for Brazilian beef, contributing USD 216.25 million, USD 174.74 million, USD 59.52 million and USD 46.41 million, respectively.

Furthermore, exports of poultry also witnessed a major increase, totalling an impressive USD 2.755 billion. With USD 742.93 million, the UAE emerged as the top importer, followed by the KSA, which amounted to USD 699.78 million. Kuwait Qatar, and Egypt also recorded a significant increase in the exports of poultry from Brazil, which was valued at USD 180.49 million, USD 133.84 million, and USD 112.48 million, respectively.

The notable increase in the exports and imports between Brazil and the Arab world indicates the growing economic alliance and emphasises the remarkable resilience and adaptability of both sides in the face of numerous global challenges.

-End-

