A client first philosophy, ‘B Ahead, B Brazen’ focuses on Visibility, Reputation and Impact

The rebrand launches in silo with its redefined, three-powered service offering – B Social, B Lifestyle, B Corporate

Dubai: Brazen MENA, one of the 10 best PR agencies in the Middle East with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, today announces a bold new rebrand as it celebrates its milestone, 10-year anniversary.

The rebrand sees the launch of the agency’s new, brand platform ‘B Ahead, B Brazen’ and reflects Brazen MENA’s evolution from PR agency to reputation consultancy and the best female owned in the Middle East . With a view to driving greater Visibility, Reputation and Impact for its clients, ‘B Ahead, B Brazen’ reflects a future-facing, client-first positioning, built around clear service specialisms.

Created especially for the challenges brand’s face in today’s world – from fragmented attention, rising scepticism, and pressure to deliver ROI – the new positioning has been shaped in line with today’s consumer who expects more; they’re selective, sceptical and constantly choosing who to trust.

As such, brands must earn attention, shape narrative and prove value. ‘B Ahead’ is Brazen MENA’s solution – and serves to help clients move faster and think sharper, whilst staying one step ahead.

The rebrand launches in silo with the agency’s redefined, three-powered service model: B Social, B Lifestyle, B Corporate – specialised offerings ultimately designed to move the needle on visibility, sentiment and business results:

B Social – Strategy-led, insight-driven, social-first campaigns that convert attention into action.

B Lifestyle – Consumer and culture-connected campaigns for lifestyle and experience-led brands.

B Corporate – Reputation-first communications that build trust, credibility and influence across sectors.

Managing Partner, Louise Jacobson, who is also a Provoke Innovator 25 – EMEA, and a Global Women in PR MENA Board Member comments:

“For the last decade, Brazen MENA has enjoyed numerous accolades. In that time, we’ve looked after 400+ brands across consumer, corporate and government sectors, won 70+ industry awards, and built long-term client partnerships based on our values of trust, performance and relevance.

“The 10 year mark is not just an exciting milestone, but also a turning point – a chance not just to reflect, but a reset for what’s next. We know the challenges brands face in today’s complex, consumer driven world – and ‘B Ahead B Brazen’ enables us to pinpoint them head on.

‘B Ahead’ is not just a brand line – it will serve as the lens for every strategy, every campaign and every result. Combined with our redefined, three-powered service offering, we’re confident this rebrand will propel us forward for the next decade as we continue to expand across the GCC and beyond.”

Operating across the GCC with offices in Dubai and Riyadh servicing clients in UAE, Qatar, KSA and UK, Brazen MENA offers deep regional insight and bilingual team delivery. With proven results in building strategies for global and local brands, delivering press office, influencer and content execution across Gulf markets, the agency is not only the region’s top 10 PR consultancies, but also recognised as the number one female-owned PR agency in the region.

About Brazen MENA