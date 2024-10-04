GITEX is the biggest tech event taking place in UAE during the 14th October to 18th October, 2024 and almost every tech company within the region alongside Branex is excited to be a part of this groundbreaking event!

Branex is fueled with the desire to establish a strong foothold in the MENA region, and we are all fired up to enter the industry-leading event, GITEX 2024, taking place right in the very heart of the MENA region.

GITEX is one of the biggest tech events happening in Dubai between the 14th and 18th of October, 2024. Tech companies from around the world will be showcasing their expertise, sharing their experiences, and introducing innovative digital products and solutions.

It’s a collaborative event that will bring tech leaders from around the world together to fuel the digital economy. Last year, there were around 6,000 exhibitors and 180,000 tech executives who participated from across the MENA region and around the world. Bringing maximum digital exposure to the tech-fueled economy of the rapidly expanding UAE market, GITEX is expected to greet an even greater number of exhibitors and visitors this year.

As Raheel Najmi, the CEO at Branex puts it;

“We see GITEX as an opportunity to connect with leading tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, tech leaders, and government officials who are interested in emerging and conventional technologies such as AI, IoT, AR/VR, Blockchain, Big Data, and rely on their services and solutions. We are strategically aligned in producing such technologies and upgrading them to meet the ever-growing modern demands of consumers.”

Raheel Najmi further adds:

“With all the knowledge that we have amassed over the years, if we can’t add to the modern world experience, then all that we have achieved so far is ineffectual. True progress lies not just in the accumulation of knowledge, but in its purposeful application to solve real-world problems and drive positive change.”

"For more than a decade, Branex has put its best foot forward in partnering with startups, organizations, and enterprises to solve complex business challenges, and we are motivated to do more."

A similar inspiration is also shared by the Sales Director Mr. Ali Zeeshan who will be representing as the face of GITEX this year.

“We are aiming to share our vision for building innovative technology solutions. We are thrilled to showcase our expertise, innovation, creativity and knowledge in the newly growing areas of technology on one of the fantastic platforms in the technology world.”

Ali Zeeshan’s statement aligns with what the company holds as the true value of the organization’s vision, mission and objectives.

Branex is one such firm operating in the MENA region, where every employee focuses on creating revolutionary experiences, one that allows businesses to disrupt the very domains which they work in. The tech team at Branex believes GITEX is the perfect OPPORTUNITY to create strong relationships, one that carries all the way to building standardized tech solutions.

Meet us at stand H4-C26 from the 14th - 18th of Oct 2024!

About Branex

Branex is a digital transformation company offering complete website and app design and development solutions. As one of the leading software development service providers, we have built robust digital solutions for customers across the UAE market. With more than a decade of experience in app development, website development, software development, and product-based solutions, Branex has earned its spot globally by serving startups & enterprises alike.