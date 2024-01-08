Doha, Qatar – Brands for Less Group proudly announces the grand opening of its 6th store in Doha at the Mall of Qatar, marking another milestone in its strategic expansion across the GCC. The newly unveiled 700 square metre outlet encompasses a comprehensive array of offerings, featuring the renowned brands under the Brands for Less umbrella—Brands for Less, Toys for Less, Beauty for Less, and Homes for Less.

Situated within the thriving heart of Qatar's retail landscape, Brands for Less Group's latest store at the Mall of Qatar showcases an extensive collection of clothing, beauty products, and home essentials. The store promises an unmatched shopping experience, offering customers an opportunity to explore an assortment of quality products curated to fit any occasion while ensuring affordability remains a top priority.

Toufic Kreidieh, Executive Chairman of the Board and Group CEO of BFL Group expressed his enthusiasm about the brand's latest venture, stating, "We are thrilled to inaugurate our newest store at Mall of Qatar, a pivotal step in our expansion strategy across the GCC. This launch aligns with our commitment to making top-tier products accessible to everyone without compromising on quality or value. We aim to become the go-to destination for shoppers seeking diverse, premium offerings that are budget-friendly."

The Brands for Less Group continues to solidify its presence as a trailblazer in the retail industry. As part of the Group's mission, each store opening serves as a testament to its dedication to delivering exceptional value and customer-centric experiences. The new store at the Mall of Qatar invites residents and visitors alike to explore its extensive selection, promising a treasure trove of possibilities for every shopper.