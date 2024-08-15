Dubai, UAE: Brands for Less, the leading off-price retailer is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with AI influencers. The brand is set to make history as the first regional retailer to partner with AI Instagram personalities, featuring the first virtual influencer in the GCC, Mayaseen, and Jood, an Arab AI glam star.

The recent buzz around AI influencers has captured the attention of audiences and brands worldwide, offering them new opportunities to connect with its customers creatively. By collaborating with talents such as Mayaseen and Jood, Brands for Less aims to leverage their capabilities to create highly engaging, personalised content that aligns with its diverse and dynamic audience.

AI talents Mayaseen and Jood represent the future of influencer marketing, providing a blend of advanced technology and human-like interaction that captivates viewers. Their virtual content allows for out of the box creativity and flexibility in campaign execution, allowing Brands for Less to craft innovative experiences for its customers.

As part of its digital strategy, Brands For Less continues to innovate and expand its online footprint, always seeking new ways to connect and engage with its customers. This collaboration with AI influencers showcases the brand's dedication to staying ahead of digital trends and technology by transforming the way content is produced and its audience engagement, setting new standards in influencer marketing.

For more information about Brands For Less Group, please visit their official website at https://www.brandsforless.com

Please find the full press release in English & Arabic and images in the link below:

https://we.tl/t-8dJOM4jcdo