The Brands For Less (BFL) Group, one of the largest retail leaders in the region, has opened its second store in Qatar at the City Center Doha. The group had recently launched its first store in Al Sad Street, Qatar, and is focused on further expanding across the region with the latest opening, in accordance with its customer-oriented goals and expansion plans.

The newest Brands For Less store adheres to its renowned concept of offering exclusive prices on more than 3000 brands. It will also feature Muy Mucho, BFL Group’s world-famed Spanish furniture and home accessories flagship store, as a shop-in shop concept.

With over 70,000 visitors at its peak, City Center Doha Mall is one of the busiest malls in the city, giving BFL group the right opportunity to welcome a variety of customers from around the country. The store, which is surrounded by offices, five-star hotels, ministries, and opulent residential towers in Doha's premier business district, is set to provide an exceptional setting for brand recognition and business growth.

Toufic Kreidieh, Co-Founder and CEO of the Brands For Less Group, stated: “Our latest store at City Center Doha is a testament to our desire to keep expanding and serving all our customers across the Middle East. Due to the vast opportunities the country presents, it was crucial for us to enter the Qatari market with opening a second outlet in the region, which is another significant accomplishment. Our expansion plans were further supported by the strong growth in Qatar's tourism sector, which recorded more than 729,000 foreign visitors to the country in the first half of 2022. We are truly delighted to bring our quality offerings at the best value for our customers in Doha and anticipate positive feedback for the same.”

The BFL Group has further set goals to enhance the customer experience and exceed revenue targets with new, future concepts and expansion plans in the Middle East and other markets. Given the well-established brand recognition and the launch of the most recent store in the heart of Doha, the BFL Group continues to expand, prosper, and accomplish all strategic objectives while fostering consumer trust, support, and loyalty.

