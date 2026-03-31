Manama, Bahrain – BPay Global, a payment services company in the Binance Group, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, today announced that it has successfully achieved both ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of information security and data privacy.

The certifications were awarded following a comprehensive audit conducted by A-LIGN, a leading technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN is an ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to perform Information Security Management System (ISMS) certifications.

ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognized standard for information security management systems, published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). ISO/IEC 27701 extends this framework to privacy information management, providing additional assurance on data protection and privacy controls.

“Achieving ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications marks an important milestone in our journey to build the most secure and trusted digital payment ecosystem in the region,” said Tameem Al Moosawi, General Manager at BPay Global. “As the digital payment industry continues to evolve, maintaining robust security and privacy standards is not just a requirement, but a responsibility. These certifications reflect our ongoing investment in safeguarding user data and strengthening trust with our users and partners across the globe.”

“Congratulations to BPay Global for earning ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications, a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. “It’s great to work with organizations like BPay Global that understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of delivering a high-quality final report.”

These certifications demonstrate BPay Global and Binance’s continued commitment to maintaining rigorous information security and privacy practices across its operations, ensuring that user data is protected through robust, independently validated controls.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.bh

About BPay Global

BPay Global B.S.C (c) is a Payment Services Provider registered in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company is regulated and licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an Ancillary Service Provider - Payment Service Provider (PSP).

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.