RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Boutique Group, a new hospitality company redefining the hospitality landscape in Saudi Arabia and beyond, is inspired by the successful conclusion of the recent Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh. Titled “Invest in Change”, Boutique Group was a Platinum sponsor of the event, held May 7-9, 2023 at the Al Faisaliah Hotel.

Boutique Group, the first ultra-luxury hospitality group of its kind in the Kingdom, celebrates KSA’s cultural heritage through an exclusive portfolio of ultra-luxury boutique hotels in previously inaccessible historical and cultural palaces. The homegrown brand draws on Saudi Arabian generosity and hospitality to offer guests memorable experiences and to set a new benchmark in the global hospitality industry.

“The rise of the Middle East as a tourist destination and the opening up of Saudi Arabia’s borders present a great opportunity for hospitality operators to expose guests to an experience unlike any other,” said Mark DeCocinis, CEO of Boutique Group, in a panel discussion on the topic of the business of luxury and wellness in a changing world. “Boutique Group answers this curiosity by offering guests unique opportunities to experience authentic Saudi heritage and culture first-hand. We develop and operate historic and cultural palaces, and royal residences, into ultra-luxury boutique hotels, setting new benchmarks in the industry and redefining the luxury hospitality experience in the Kingdom.

“Many of the palaces in our portfolio served as historic residences, and now international travellers can immerse themselves in a modern image of Saudi Arabia inspired by heritage.”

DeCocinis said Boutique Group takes a responsible luxury approach with a focus on wellness and personalised guest experiences at historically significant properties such as Jeddah’s Al Hamra Palace, the Aga Khan Award-winning Tuwaiq Palace and the Red Palace in the heart of old Riyadh, once a home to King Saud.

“Technology is the backbone to the future of hospitality, and with our heritage offering Boutique Group brings together the past and the future as we provide the ultimate setting for guests to make lasting memories,” said Hicham Hassouni, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at Boutique Group, during a panel discussion on how to differentiate the Saudi tourism product from the global competition.

“AI and other emerging technologies are extremely useful on our journey to responsive luxury. The data we’re adopting not just across our properties but also in our offices, guides our ESG goals,” he added.

Boutique Group’s objective aligns with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plans, with a focus on talent and sector development to contribute to economic diversification and economic growth. The company partners with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and the Saudi Ministry of Culture to promote and develop KSA’s tourism and cultural sectors.

This focus on the cultural economy supports the construction activity in the region. According to recent STR data, more than 119,500 hotel rooms are currently under construction in the MEA region, with Saudi Arabia contributing 42,033 keys. Boutique Group is the only operator developing ultra-luxury properties.

Boutique Group will also participate as a Platinum sponsor of the Future Hospitality Summit in Abu Dhabi later this year.