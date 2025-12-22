Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait, a leading regional exchange classified as an emerging market on major global indices, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (TISE) today, as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening the position of the Kuwaiti capital market as an attractive destination for regional financial and investment activity.

TISE is a regulated exchange offering a growing range of financial products. Headquartered in Guernsey, it maintains a presence and has members based in key international financial centers, including Dublin, Jersey and London.

The MoU, signed by Boursa Kuwait CEO Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi and Mr. Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, aims to enhance technical and knowledge-based cooperation between the two parties. It also seeks to explore opportunities for financial market development through the exchange of expertise, collaboration in the innovation of new financial products and support for sustainable finance initiatives.

It comes as part of Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its international presence and reinforce the Kuwaiti capital market’s reputation as a trusted destination for regional and international investors. The MoU also reaffirms both parties’ commitment to deepening collaboration and exploring new areas of mutual interest between the two markets.

“The signing of this MoU reaffirms Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and exchanging expertise with global financial institutions, further enhancing the Kuwaiti capital market’s position as an attractive investment destination in the region. This partnership represents a significant step toward exploring opportunities for developing financial products, supporting sustainable finance initiatives, and sharing knowledge in areas such as financial technology and market infrastructure,” said Boursa Kuwait CEO Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi.

He added that Boursa Kuwait believes strengthening cooperation with global exchanges and international organizations opens new horizons for the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and enhances its competitiveness regionally and globally.

“This aligns with the company’s vision to support national economic growth and broaden the base of both local and international investors,” he said.

The signing of the MoU between Boursa Kuwait and TISE comes amid growing ties between the State of Kuwait and Guernsey. It follows a similar MoU signed in August 2025 between the Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait and the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, which underscored both parties’ commitment to strengthening regulatory cooperation and exchanging expertise to advance regulatory frameworks and enhance supervisory efficiency and governance.

“We are pleased to sign this MoU with Boursa Kuwait, as we share a common vision of developing a more interconnected and sustainable financial environment. Through knowledge sharing and the exploration of opportunities for collaboration in areas such as specialized listings and innovative products, we aim to create new investment opportunities,” said Mr. Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE.

“We look forward to working alongside one of the most prominent exchanges in the Middle East to promote market integration and connect global investors with the promising opportunities in Kuwait and the wider region,” he added.

There are more than 4,500 securities listed on TISE, with a total market value exceeding £750 billion and an issuer base that includes companies and institutions from over 35 countries worldwide.

TISE is a major European professional bond market, and a leader in listing debt securities including private equity debt, high yield bonds, securitizations and Islamic finance products, including sukuks. TISE also accounts for more than 45% of all listed UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and caters for a wide range of sustainable finance products.

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

About The International Stock Exchange (TISE):

TISE provides financial markets and securities services to companies globally. TISE’s Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) is a leading market in Europe for listing high yield bonds, structured finance products and securitization transactions. TISE lists a pool of investment funds, UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and hosts a sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX), TISE is headquartered in Guernsey, Channel Islands and operates across Dublin, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Jersey and London.

For further information, please contact:

Ahmad Rashed Alowaish

PR and Media Manager - Boursa Kuwait

Email: aalowaish@boursakuwait.com.kw