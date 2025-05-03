Al-Kharafi : The strong performance in the first quarter represents a key milestone for Boursa Kuwait, fueling our commitment to accelerate market development and solidify our position as a vital engine for Kuwait's economic growth

Kuwait City: In a meeting of its Board of Directors on Thursday, May 1, 2025, Boursa Kuwait announced that it has recorded a net profit of KD 7.94 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 69.48% increase from its total for the corresponding period in 2024, when the company recorded profits of KD 4.68 million.

The company’s impressive improvement in net profit was largely driven by strong growth in total operating revenues. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, total operating revenues reached KD 12.17 million—a 45.34% increase from KD 8.37 million in the same period of 2024. Operating profit also saw a significant boost, rising 69.38% from KD 5.58 million to KD 9.45 million, while earnings per share increased 69.48% from 23.33 fils in the first quarter of 2024 to 39.54 fils for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Additionally, the Group’s total assets came in at KD 139.47 million as of March 31, 2025, which is a 12.86% increase versus the KD 123.57 million total recorded in the first quarter of 2024, while shareholders’ equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company increased from KD 54.06 million as of March 31, 2024, to KD 59.03 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 9.20%.

Boursa Kuwait Chairman Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi praised the exchange’s strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2025, affirming that the results reflect the robustness of its financial solvency, the efficiency of its governance, and the executive team's commitment to creating sustainable value for shareholders.

Commenting on the broader market environment, he said, "Despite the prevailing global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, Boursa Kuwait achieved notable growth across all performance indicators. Net profit increased by 69.48%, demonstrating the resilience of our strategy and the adaptability of our operating model.”

“The strong performance in the first quarter represents a key milestone for Boursa Kuwait, fueling our commitment to accelerate market development and solidify our position as a vital engine for national economic growth and a pivotal contributor to Kuwait’s vision of transforming into a leading regional financial and investment hub," added Mr. Al-Kharafi.

The Chairman also reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting Kuwait’s ambitious vision by enhancing the capital market environment to be more dynamic, transparent and efficient; able to attract foreign investments; and introducing products and tools that serve all market participants while aligning with international best practices.

He stressed that this is being pursued through a clear strategic roadmap, full confidence in Boursa Kuwait’s talent and systems' capabilities, and strong partnerships within the capital market ecosystem—all aimed at advancing the Kuwaiti capital market and contributing meaningfully to its sustainable growth.

Mr. Al-Kharafi concluded his remarks by extending his thanks, stating, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude and appreciation to our shareholders for their continued trust in Boursa Kuwait, to our executive management and dedicated employees for their unwavering commitment to excellence. I would also like to thank the Capital Markets Authority and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for their steadfast support in promoting market stability and elevating its standards of transparency."

“Finally, I would like to thank our valued investors and traders for their trust in Kuwait’s capital market. We reaffirm our ongoing commitment to providing them with the best possible investment experience, working hand-in-hand with the market ecosystem to achieve even greater success in the future," he added.

The Kuwaiti capital market continued on an upward trajectory, with the value traded soaring by 89.60% from KD 3.54 billion in the first quarter of 2024 to KD 6.72 billion in the corresponding period in 2025, while its volume of shares traded rose by 69.07% from 14.36 billion to 24.29 billion in the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, average daily traded value increased by 106.53% from KD 58.06 million during the period ended March 31, 2024, to KD 119.91 million in the period ended March 31, 2025. Additionally, market capitalization reached KD 47.79 billion, marking a 10.85% increase from the March 31, 2024, total of KD 43.11 billion.

The “Premier” Market was a key driver of market activity, with approximately 9.28 billion shares traded in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 20.91% over the 7.67 billion shares traded in the period ended March 31, 2024. Traded value in Boursa Kuwait’s flagship market also increased by 28.93% from KD 2.56 billion to KD 3.30 billion in the first quarter of 2025, while its market capitalization rose 9.50% from KD 36.01 billion to KD 39.44 billion.

Meanwhile, the “Main” Market played a significant role in enhancing overall market liquidity, with its market capitalization rising 17.69% from KD 7.10 billion to KD 8.35 billion in the period ended March 31, 2025. Traded value in the “Main” Market increased 247.10% from KD 0.98 billion to KD 3.42 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2025, while trading volume increased from 6.69 billion shares in the first quarter of 2024 to 14.99 billion shares in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 123.97%.

Boursa Kuwait’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi commented on the market’s performance, stating, “The Kuwaiti capital market continued to enhance its attractiveness as an investment environment during the first quarter of 2025, propelled by significant increases in trading activity and liquidity. This performance signals growing confidence in Kuwait's investment landscape and reflects Boursa Kuwait's ongoing commitment to boosting market efficiency and expanding the investor pool, furthering our strategic vision for the company as a key catalyst for sustainable economic development."

Mr. Al-Osaimi praised the strong performance of both the "Premier" and "Main" markets, emphasizing that these achievements demonstrate the success of Boursa Kuwait’s market segmentation model in boosting liquidity, expanding the investor base and aligning the market’s infrastructure with international best practices.

"Market segmentation has created a more balanced, transparent, and inclusive marketplace for all stakeholders, enabling Boursa Kuwait to strengthen the efficiency of its infrastructure and better meet the needs of both issuers and investors," he noted.

The CEO further explained that the traded value attributed to market makers grew by approximately 25.53% year-on-year, underscoring their effectiveness in enhancing liquidity levels and improving price discovery mechanisms within the market.

"The Kuwaiti capital market also continues to consolidate its position as a preferred investment destination, with institutional investors accounting for 66% of total market participants — a key factor in reinforcing the market’s strength and stability," he said.

Mr. Al-Osaimi added that Boursa Kuwait remains committed to attracting international investors through promotional roadshows and institutional days in key global investment hubs, as well as through open engagement with international investment banks, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and leading asset management firms.

"These efforts support the State’s vision of positioning Kuwait as a prominent regional financial and investment hub," he affirmed.

Mr. Al-Osaimi concluded his remarks by highlighting the positive outlook for Boursa Kuwait, saying, "We are committed to building on these achievements to drive sustainable growth and positively contribute to Kuwait’s national economy. In closing, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all our partners and investors for their continued trust and support. Their confidence in Boursa Kuwait and in its vital role in advancing the country's economic development inspires us to aim even higher as we move forward."

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

