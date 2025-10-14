Kuwait City: In recognition of its leading role in enhancing liquidity and transparency, bolstering investor confidence and adopting the highest standards of governance and sustainability in the Kuwaiti capital market, Boursa Kuwait was crowned as the Middle East’s best stock exchange in 2025 at the inaugural Capital Markets Awards, organized by Euromoney in collaboration with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM).

The Capital Markets Awards extends the Awards for Excellence prestigious recognition to a new range of market participants, including securities exchanges and venues, brokerage houses and broker-dealers (both bank, independent and agency), and post-trade service providers.

Designed to recognize the best in breed across the key fields of market infrastructure and intermediary provision, its evaluation process is based on in-depth research that includes reviewing data submitted by participating institutions, conducting specialized interviews and performing secondary research, culminating in final decisions made by an internal Euromoney committee.

Being named the Middle East’s best exchange is a proud milestone for Boursa Kuwait and a global testament to the success of its strategy to develop the Kuwaiti capital market and reinforce its position as a leading regional hub capable of attracting investments from around the world. It also reflects the exchange’s firm commitment to enhancing market liquidity and transparency, strengthening investor confidence and trust and furthering the role of the capital market in supporting the long-term growth and diversification of the national economy.

Exceptional performance despite challenges in 2024

Boursa Kuwait was awarded the title of “Best Stock Exchange in the Middle East” in recognition of its outstanding achievements during 2024, the period on which the evaluation was based. A successfully privatized and self-listed exchange, the company delivered a strong financial performance that reflected its operational efficiency and institutional resilience, despite regional geopolitical tensions and rising global economic uncertainty.

The company continued to deliver outstanding performances across various key indicators, including exceptional net profits, growth in operating revenues, and an increase in operating profit, reinforcing its position as a pioneering institution with a clear vision and robust governance framework, one that places sustainable growth at the core of its strategy to build a more prosperous future for the market and all its participants.

In addition, the Kuwaiti capital market distinguished itself as one of the top performers in the region, supported by robust trading activity and increasing market capitalization, with key indices posting impressive returns and securing Kuwait a leading position among Gulf Cooperation Council markets.

Its robust operating model enabled it to strike a strategic balance between market liquidity depth and the diversification of investment opportunities, increasing the confidence of both institutional and retail investors in the strength of the Kuwaiti capital market.

Continuous development of market infrastructure

Boursa Kuwait continues to take a proactive approach to enhancing the Kuwaiti capital market. In collaboration with the Capital Markets Authority and other members of the capital market apparatus, the exchange launched the second part of Phase Three of its market development program (MD 3.2) in July.

MD 3.2 was focused on enhancing operational and regulatory infrastructure and included the implementation of the Central Counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement framework, the completion of cash settlements through local banks and the Central Bank of Kuwait’s “KASSIP” system, and the upgrade of brokerage firms’ operating model to that of “Qualified Broker”.

In addition, the capital market apparatus is preparing to enable the listing and trading of fixed-income instruments, such as sukuk and bonds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) later this year, following the completion of all necessary technical preparations and infrastructure readiness.

Boursa Kuwait also announced a series of market mechanism enhancements, including the extension of trading hours, the adjustment of the closing auction mechanism, and the reduction of the random closing period. These changes are designed to align the Kuwaiti capital market with international standards as well as boost market efficiency and liquidity.

Leadership in governance and sustainability

Boursa Kuwait continues to embed the principles of good governance, sustainability and financial literacy at the core of its operations, fostering transparency and ensuring that investors have access to essential information.

In 2021, the exchange issued its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting Guide. Additionally, its in-house sustainability report was awarded the Best Sustainability and ESG Report award by the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) in 2023, recognizing the company’s leadership in governance and sustainability disclosures.

The exchange continues to support community and environmental initiatives, promote financial awareness and enhance education, underpinned by its institutional sustainability and corporate social responsibility strategies, which are aligned with many United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and implemented through strategic partnerships with both local and international organizations to sponsor impactful programs and initiatives.

Through these efforts, Boursa Kuwait has strengthened its position as a responsible corporate citizen, a model issuer in the Kuwaiti capital market and a vital contributor to the national vision that aims to transform Kuwait into a leading regional financial and investment hub.

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

