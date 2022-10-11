Al-Bassam: We interact constantly with various segments of our society.. Our focus on CSR goes hand in hand with our focus on banking

Boubyan Bank has made a new achievement by being named the “Best Bank for CSR” by Euromoney International, in recognition of its achievements over the past years as well as its sustainable CSR role which contributes to Kuwait’s journey of development and growth.

On this occasion, Mr. Qutayba Saleh Al-Bassam, Executive Manager, the Corporate Communications Division at the bank stated: “Thanks to Almighty Allah, we have received a new award in a new domain, adding to our 2022’s achievements and, thus, confirming that we are headed in the right direction by launching out-of-the-box initiatives that target social segments inside and outside Kuwait.”

“The past period represented a milestone in the bank’s ongoing CSR journey as it witnessed the launch of many events and initiatives that highlighted the bank’s domestic leadership in terms of social contributions, thereby confirming our CSR leadership in Kuwait. We always seek to interact with various segments of the society out of our firm belief that our social role must go hand in hand with our banking business.”, Al-Bassam added.

He went on to add: “We received the award as a result of a thorough assessment by an international panel of judges. This reflects the distinction and leadership position enjoyed by the bank in organizing events and taking initiatives that highlighted its domestic leadership as to serving the society, and reiterating its CSR leadership position in Kuwait. This leadership was confirmed whether on the quantitative or qualitative levels in terms of setting targets many at confirming the importance of the private sector’s contribution to building the Kuwaiti society.”

Al-Bassam elaborated: “Boubyan Bank’s approach towards CSR is not confined to certain programs performed by a single department; rather, all the bank’s departments and branches are socially responsible and are considered key participants in building our society. Our employees are key partners in serving the society, and we, together, support CSR efforts.”

“The most outstanding aspect about Boubyan Bank’s CSR approach is its diverse support to multifarious areas, and this extends the program’s focus to cover different age segments. The program covers, among other aspects, health, sports, youth, educational, and other activities in many areas that have a significant influence on the bank’s successful journey.”, he added.

** Award-Winning Criteria

Euromoney International has given this award to the bank in light of tracking the bank’s recent achievements and following its role in supporting various segments of the society, in addition to the activities and events organized by the bank in this regard.

To continue highlighting the international and regional developments of sustainability and governance, Boubyan Bank has issued its second sustainability report that tackles sustainability indicators as well as the effect thereof on environmental, social, and economic sectors in addition to corporate governance, which are all among the important aspects to evaluate the bank’s performance and positioning locally and regionally.

Al-Bassam concluded: “As the concept of sustainability is gaining grounds and becoming a necessity, and as it has become one of the most significant factors in evaluating organizations of all sectors locally and internationally, Boubyan Bank released its second sustainability report for 2021, which highlighted the effective role of accounting for Boubyan Bank’s sustainability indicators and factors in facing the challenges of the crisis, which helped us achieve high service levels.”

