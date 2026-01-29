Cairo – Bosta, Egypt’s leading logistics and delivery solutions provider, announced the launch of the largest automated sorting machine in the Middle East during an official event organized by the company. The event was attended by H.E. Minister of Planning Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, along with key partners, as well as a number of economic leaders, entrepreneurs, and media representatives. This milestone aims to enhance delivery efficiency and support the rapid growth of Egypt’s e-commerce sector.

The event showcased Bosta’s future vision for developing logistics infrastructure and highlighted the capabilities of the new sorting machine, as well as its role in improving operational speed and accuracy, reducing manual errors, and accelerating parcel processing. Discussions also addressed the future of the delivery sector and the impact of technology and automation on both merchant and customer experiences, in addition to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

Mohamed Ezzat, CEO of Bosta, stated:

"Today, we announce the launch of the largest automated sorting machine in the Middle East, with capabilities that are the first of their kind in the region. It can process 11,000 parcels per hour and more than 250,000 parcels per day, distributed across over 50 operational hubs nationwide."

He added:

"The investment in this automated sorting machine alone has reached USD 5 million, equivalent to nearly EGP 240 million. Meanwhile, Bosta’s total investments currently stand at USD 27 million, exceeding EGP 1.2 billion. This reflects Bosta’s commitment to developing smart infrastructure capable of accommodating the rapid growth of e-commerce. This investment directly contributes to improving delivery speed and operational accuracy, as technology has become a key factor in reducing operational errors and enhancing the efficiency of Egypt’s logistics ecosystem."

Karim El Deeb, Chief Operations Officer at Bosta, also commented:

"The volume of shipments we handle has grown significantly over the past years. In 2025, we processed 37 million parcels annually, and this year we aim to more than double that number in 2026, surpassing 80 million parcels. This highlights the importance of the new automated sorting machine, which will increase our operational capacity from 100,000 parcels per day to more than 250,000 parcels daily, and over 6 million parcels per month, enabling us to handle larger volumes with greater speed and accuracy."

It is worth noting that Bosta is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in Egypt, offering merchants an integrated ecosystem that includes delivery services, warehousing and fulfillment solutions, order management, as well as technology and financing tools that support business growth. Through continuous investments in infrastructure and smart systems, Bosta aims to strengthen its role as a long-term growth partner for merchants, contributing to the development of Egypt’s digital economy and enhancing the competitiveness of the national logistics sector.