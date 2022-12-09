Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, was honored with the prestigious Taqdeer Award in the 4-Star category for its commitment to employee welfare at a ceremony held in Dubai last week.

The awards were introduced in 2016 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council, to strengthen the Emirate of Dubai’s position as home to the most progressive employers in the Middle East.

Bosch was assessed by the independent assessors of the Taqdeer Award for HR processes and Strategies including CSR Plan, Occupational Health & Safety, and employees security, and once again emerged as one of the best companies to work for in the region. This reflects the company’s efforts towards the wellness and growth of our employees.

Commenting on the recognition, Per Johansson, General Manager at Robert Bosch Middle East said, “We are proud to receive this award and would like to thank the organizers for the recognition - a direct reflection of our contributions to the welfare of our employees. We are a people-first company and our employees have always been our top priority.”

“I would like to also thank all our employees, partners, and stakeholders for believing in us and this award empowers us to further our efforts for the growth and wellness of our employees and continue the momentum”, Per added.

The award ceremony was attended by government department heads, senior officials, representatives of regional and international organizations, professionals from both public and private sectors, members of the diplomatic corps, and the media.

