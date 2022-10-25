Borouge’s ‘Made in UAE’ materials were used to make the steel pipe coatings of Jubail-Riyadh 824-kilometre-long water transmission line, one of the world’s largest infrastructure projects

The polyolefin grades from Borouge are the best in class in the market, owing to their unique properties and performance track record

Abu Dhabi. United Arab Emirates – Borouge Plc (“Borouge” or “the Company”) (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN: AEE01072B225), a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, has contributed to one of the world’s largest infrastructure projects by providing its materials to build the Jubail-Riyadh water transmission line in Saudi Arabia.

The project, completed by Al Rashed Group, used Borouge’s Borcoat™ HE3450 materials for steel pipe coatings which are considered to be the best in class in the market due to their unique properties, extensive track record and long-lasting validity, meeting customers’ needs for various industrial projects.

The Jubail-Riyadh twin water transmission pipeline is 824-kilometre (km) long, consisting of two 88" pipes each measuring 412 km in length, and capable of transporting 1.2 million cubic metres of potable water every day.

“Our ‘Made in UAE’ innovative solutions for safe, reliable and durable pipelines are carefully developed using unique proprietary advanced technologies to withstand long operational durations. Aiming to support our partners in meeting the unique challenges of various industries, we have been able to further develop our Borcoat™ system and actively find new solutions that contribute to protecting long steel water pipes to extend its validity,” said Khalfan AlMuhairi, Senior Vice President Regional MEAE, Borouge.

The project consists of three pumping stations and 14 steel water tanks located equally in Riyadh and Jubail cities, and each has a capacity of 170,000 cubic meters and a total capacity of 2.3 million cubic meters.

Superior durability in demanding conditions

Steel pipelines are used in transporting natural gas, crude oil, petrochemicals and water at high pressure over long distances. They are naturally prone to rust, corrosion and abrasion and thus need external and internal coatings to protect them from damage and operate for longer lifespans.

With its Borcoat™ polyethylene solutions as the best-in-class coating material solutions, Borouge has a more than 15-year record being a leader in the steel pipe coatings markets since 2005. Borouge’s Borcoat™ 3-layer polyethylene (3LPE) steel pipe coating solutions enable steel pipelines to have a long, reliable service life by providing long-term protection against a range of elements including external corrosion, mechanical impact, chemicals in soil, UV degradation during outside storage and extreme design temperatures.

Borouge’s innovative solutions were also used to coat the steel water pipeline which transfers desalinated water from the Ras Al Khair Integrated Water and Power Plant, 70 kilometres northeast of Jubail, to the city of Riyadh.

-Ends-

About Borouge

Borouge, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol “BOROUGE” / ISIN “AEE01072B225”), is one of the world’s leading providers of innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for the energy, infrastructure, mobility, advanced packaging, healthcare and agriculture industries. ADNOC owns a majority 54% stake and Borealis holds a 36% stake in Borouge.