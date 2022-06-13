Inclusion in key Indices marks major recognition for Borouge and supports shareholder diversity

Inclusion follows recent successful listing of Borouge on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Borouge PLC (“Borouge” or “the Company”) (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN: AEE01072B225), a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, has been included in FTSE Russell’s FTSE Global Equity Index Series which includes three world-renowned indices – FTSE Emerging Index, FTSE Global Large Cap Index and FTSE All-World Index – as of June 10, 2022.

FTSE Russell’s indices are used by investors globally to inform asset allocation decisions and support portfolio construction. Joining these key Indices marks a major recognition of Borouge and underlines the Company’s relevance to the global institutional investor base that participated in its recent initial public offering (IPO).

On June 3, 2022, ADNOC and Borealis successfully completed the Borouge IPO of 10% of the Company’s total issued share capital on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The IPO raised gross proceeds of more than $2 billion becoming Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever IPO and the Middle East’s largest-ever petrochemicals listing. The listing also saw overwhelming demand from UAE Retail Investors and Qualified Institutional Investors, achieving the highest retail oversubscription levels of any UAE IPO in almost two decades.

Established in 1998, Borouge combines the strength and experience of its majority shareholders ADNOC and Borealis, through its operations headquartered in Abu Dhabi, and sales and marketing headquartered in Singapore. Today, Borouge is one of the world’s leading providers of innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for the infrastructure, energy, agriculture, mobility, healthcare and advanced packaging industries. The Company employs over 3,100 people and serves customers in more than 50 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

