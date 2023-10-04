Partnership enables best practices in polymers collection and recycling in the UAE

Both companies to explore joint business development projects and establish benchmarking systems

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Borouge Plc (“Borouge” or “the Company”) (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN: AEE01072B225), a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions and Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities in the management and adoption of best practices in waste management, sorting and mechanical recycling of polymers. Tadweer, part of ADQ, is the sole custodian of waste management for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and is committed to developing an integrated waste management sector and becoming a leader in extracting value from waste to contribute to national sustainability ambitions.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said: “We are very pleased to collaborate with Tadweer to promote and implement stronger circular economy initiatives in the UAE. Together, we are exploring innovative ways of sorting and recycling polymers in alignment with national and international best practices. The MoU is in line with our continuous commitment to the wellbeing of society and preservation of environment. Sustainability is and will remain an integral part of our operations and culture that enables us to reduce risks and drive positive growth towards a brighter and more sustainable future.”

Eng. Ali Mohamed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer, said: "In this pivotal moment for sustainability, Borouge and Tadweer will unite to pave the way for a circular economy in the UAE. Together, we will embark on a transformative journey to redefine waste as a valuable resource and a catalyst for sustainable development. Our partnership is not just about recycling polymers; it's about reimagining our impact on the environment, society, and the economy. We stand committed to crafting a legacy where waste becomes the cornerstone of innovationand where we build a brighter and more sustainable future for all."

Borouge and Tadweer will explore further opportunities in polymers waste sorting for mechanical recycling and the development of a sustainable ecosystem, to secure the generation of high-quality polymer recyclates using different technologies. Furthermore, the partners will join forces to establish business development and benchmarking frameworks which unlock value added business opportunities through potential joint investments in brown and greenfield assets. The agreement reinforces Borouge and Tadweer’s leading industry positions and supports their circular economy ambitions.

Both companies will be collaborating in supporting local regulatory frameworks related to the sustainable and efficient management of polymer waste. This includes the launch of public initiatives and campaigns to boost awareness about best practices in polymer waste management and recycling.

Committed to driving circularity for a zero-waste environment, Borouge has increased the number of strategic partnerships with recycling companies and expanded its product portfolio of sustainable solutions. Today, Borouge has 18 partnerships across eight countries serving its key territories in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, marking an important milestone in its ambitions towards realising its 2030 strategy.

Borouge is a responsible petrochemical company with a portfolio of sustainable solutions. The Company works with customers, suppliers and value chain partners to address global challenges, with a comprehensive roadmap to reduce emissions. In addition, Borouge collaborates with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to combat a multitude of environmental issues related to waste management.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Tadweer has built partnerships with leading global entities in Greece, Spain, Jordan, and more. These partnerships, which are focused on the exchange of knowledge and experience, contribute to driving a circular economy and achieving a sustainable future. Tadweer’s partners play a pivotal role in supporting the company to develop an integrated waste management system, in line with the UAE’s sustainability objectives.

About Borouge

Borouge, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol “BOROUGE” / ISIN “AEE01072B225”), is one of the world’s leading providers of innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for the infrastructure, energy, mobility, healthcare, agriculture, and advanced packaging industries. ADNOC owns a majority 54% stake and Borealis holds a 36% stake in Borouge.

To find out more, visit: borouge.com

For further information, please contact:

Rehab Omar Ateeq

VP, Global Communications

Media@borouge.com

About Tadweer

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), part of ADQ, is the sole custodian of waste management for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and is committed to developing an integrated waste management sector and becoming a leader in extracting value from waste to contribute to national sustainability ambitions.

For further information, please contact:

Ollie Lawson

Communications and Media Advisor

media@tadweer.ae