UAE: Boom Health, a leading innovator in healthcare technology, has announced its strategic partnership with Sanimed International Lab to conduct the MOHAP National Health & Nutrition Survey 2024, under the direction of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) with the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO).This landmark collaboration aims to gather crucial data on the health and nutritional status of the UAE population, a vital step toward shaping the nation’s future healthcare policies and improving public health outcomes.

The survey, a key initiative by MOHAP, is set to provide comprehensive insights into current health trends, challenges, and areas of improvement across the UAE. The resulting data will be instrumental in enabling government agencies, healthcare providers, and policymakers to develop targeted and effective public health programs that address the evolving needs of the UAE population.

"Our collaboration with Sanimed on the MOHAP National Health & Nutrition Survey 2024 represents a significant milestone in our mission to improve healthcare outcomes across the UAE," said Mohammed Salem Almazrouei, CEO of Boom Health. "Boom Health’s commitment to leveraging operational excellence and tailored healthcare solutions will ensure the survey’s success, providing the evidence needed to support more effective, patient-centric healthcare policies."

Dr. Meera Jayakumar, General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of Sanimed International Lab, highlighted the importance of the initiative: “This partnership marks an exciting opportunity for Sanimed and Boom Health to play a pivotal role in advancing public health across the UAE. By gathering data through this national survey, we can contribute to improving health services and fostering healthier communities.”

The MOHAP National Health & Nutrition Survey 2024 will be crucial in shaping future health policies by providing a detailed snapshot of the nation's health and nutrition. Through the collection of comprehensive and accurate data, the survey will shed light on current trends, health challenges, and nutritional patterns, which are essential for developing more informed, evidence-based public health strategies.

This data will not only benefit MOHAP but will also serve as a valuable resource for healthcare providers, enabling them to enhance patient care and better respond to the needs of the population. Policymakers will also be equipped with the insights necessary to address key areas such as chronic diseases, nutrition, and preventive healthcare.

Call for Public Participation

Both Boom Health and Sanimed emphasize that the success of the MOHAP National Health & Nutrition Survey 2024 depends on active community participation. UAE citizens and residents are encouraged to take part in the survey to help build a healthier future for the nation. The results will be used to develop health programs that improve the wellbeing of individuals and communities across the country.

"Public involvement is crucial to the success of this national initiative. We call on everyone to participate in the survey and contribute to the health and nutritional future of the UAE," added Mr. Almazrouei.

By partnering with Sanimed International Lab, Boom Health is leveraging its expertise to enhance public health research and foster advancements in healthcare delivery across the UAE. Together, both organizations are playing a crucial role in supporting the UAE’s vision of a healthier, more resilient population.

About Boom Health

Boom Health is a patient-centric healthcare & wellness platform, and a trusted partner for businesses and governments. For individuals and families, Boom Health offers an easy-to-use app that connects users with in-home care solutions, ensuring that loved ones receive high-quality, personalized care from trusted providers. For businesses and governments, Boom Health acts as a vital link, delivering integrated health solutions that enhance service delivery, streamline healthcare management, and improve patient outcomes across the UAE.

About Sanimed International Lab

Sanimed International lab, Subsidiary of Sirius Holding, Under IHC (International Holding Company) is a medical testing laboratory with state-of-the- art laboratory services that adhere to world class standards. Sanimed provides the highest quality diagnostic services to the entire UAE population and manages governmental projects at the best value, utilizing the latest technologies and instruments in clinical testing.