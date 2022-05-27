DUBAI: The 2022 Transform Awards MEA results are finally in! We are pleased to announce that BOND has won 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze and 2 Highly Commended awards. The Transform Awards celebrate the finest in brand strategy and design from the Middle East and Africa.

BOND’s Gold award was for Best Internal Communications during a Brand Development for their work with KAUST Innovation. With this client they also won Bronze awards for Best brand implementation, Best brand consolidation, Best brand development to reflect a change of mission, values or positioning, and visual identity from education sector.

King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) at only 12 years old is the leading university in Saudi Arabia and ranked #1 globally in citations per faculty.

BOND was brought in by the KAUST Innovation team to support them as they build the deep tech ecosystem for Saudi Arabia and diversify the Saudi economy through technology and entrepreneurship. Their role was to simplify and consolidate – building a strong and effective design system to work across everything, everywhere, all the time.

Aurelie Arsouze, Head of Marketing, KAUST Innovation said, “Our role is to connect with our many audiences from entrepreneurs to global corporates, and to tell the stories of how KAUST is creating impact in Saudi Arabia and the world. Working with BOND has helped us achieve clarity in that work.”

With Alphaiota BOND was awarded a Silver for Best visual identity from the healthcare sector. Alphaiota is a Saudi-based healthcare AI firm, partnering with global technology firms and healthcare professionals to advance patient care across the Kingdom.

Anthony Miles, Managing Director of BOND, commented, “Every brand has a complex system of internal and external audiences. The idea is to help our clients to get perfectly into sync with all of them, and it’s great to see our efforts to do just that rewarded.”

BOND’s regional clients include Dubai Holding, Al Futtaim, KAUST and Accor. For more information visit: https://bond-agency.com

-Ends-

ABOUT BOND:

BOND is a brand and experience design agency, founded in 2009 with studios in Helsinki, London, San Francisco, Tallinn and Dubai. For more information visit: https://bond-agency.com

For more information and further images, please contact:

Laetitia Tregoning

laetitia@story-pr.com