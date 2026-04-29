Bombardier’s Global 8000 is the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, with an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.95, a range of 8,000 nautical miles (NM), and the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production of just 2,691 ft, making it the ultimate business aircraft

Dubai: Bombardier today celebrated fleet operator Vista, a longtime Bombardier customer, taking possession of its first Global 8000 aircraft at the company’s London Biggin Hill Service Centre. With this addition, Vista customers will soon be treated to the finest experience in business aviation today.

This introduction marks the beginning of upgrades to Vista’s current Global 7500 aircraft, with two per month planned leading to the full fleet of 18 being operational as Global 8000 jets by year end and in turn marking the largest subscription fleet available of this revolutionary jet.

Boasting a range of 8,000 NM and a top speed of Mach 0.95 (1), the Bombardier Global 8000 aircraft will enable Vista customers to reach their destinations faster and in greater comfort than ever before. With the longest seated length in its class and signature cabin features such as the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production, passengers will experience extreme comfort throughout their journey, arriving at their destinations rested, refreshed and ready to perform.

“The Global 8000 stands apart as a truly no compromise aircraft, delivering unmatched speed, exceptional comfort and industry-leading field performance,” said Eric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “With the addition of the Global 8000 to its fleet, Vista will offer its customers the best of what is possible in the industry.”

“These developments mark another important milestone in Vista’s ongoing commitment to operating the most advanced fleet in private aviation,” said Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of Vista. “For our Members, greater speed and extended range translate directly into practical benefits such as reaching their destination faster or travelling more efficiently with direct flights. With more Members flying further and more frequently, these capabilities allow us to offer greater flexibility while maintaining the consistency and service that sets Vista apart.”

The taking of possession by Vista of its first Global 8000 aircraft follows closely on the heels of a major announcement between the two companies. On February 11, 2026, Vista and its commonly controlled entities announced a firm order for 40 Challenger 3500 business aircraft, with purchase options for an additional 120 aircraft, further solidifying the special bond between the two companies.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.