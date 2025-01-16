Dubai, UAE – Bolt, the global shared mobility platform announces the completion of 1 million trips in Dubai since its launch in December 2024. This extraordinary milestone is attributed to a fleet of premium limousines from over 200 reputed partners including DTC’s fleet and 18000 well trained drivers. Moreover, the user-friendly app features which include the transparent pricing, seamless app navigation, live tracking, and a variety of ride options tailored to different needs, including economy, premium, and XL have elevated the customer’s confidence in Bolt’s services and offerings.

Dubai Taxi Company’s strategic partnership with Bolt aims to provide innovative e-hailing solutions, enhancing the digital mobility experience and expanding smart transportation services throughout the emirate, in line with Dubai Taxi's ambitious growth strategy. This achievement is a testament to the shared vision of transforming Dubai into a global benchmark for smart urban mobility and supporting the Dubai government’s directives to transition 80% of taxi trips to e-hailing in the coming years.

Mansoor Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, expressed his enthusiasm for Bolt’s remarkable accomplishment and its contribution to Dubai's evolving transportation ecosystem. “We are proud of Bolt achieving the significant milestone of completing 1 million trips in Dubai since its inception. This success would not be possible without the support of our partners that are actively committed to offering widely convenient and affordable transport options through the Bolt platform to meet the rising transport demand created by Dubai’s increasing population and influx of visitors. Bolt’s arrival adds a valuable choice for our community, ensuring that getting around Dubai is easier and more accessible”.

“In the next phase, taxi services will be added onto the platform, providing more options, convenience and efficiency for users. Looking ahead, we envision a future where new verticals will be added to the platform and Bolt’s footprint extends beyond Dubai, reaching other emirates”, he added.

GJ Kistemaker, Vice President of Partner Markets, Business Development, and MENA at Bolt, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate 1 million trips in Dubai, a significant milestone made possible by the strong leadership of Dubai Taxi Company, the trust of our riders, and the dedication of our partner drivers. Bolt’s mission is to create cities for people, not cars, and we are proud to contribute to Dubai’s ambitious vision of a connected, smart city. By providing efficient, affordable ride-hailing solutions and expanding our fleet with low-emission vehicles, we are fully committed to supporting the government’s directives and working hand in hand to achieve their broader goals for the city’s future. Together, we aim to make urban mobility safer, more accessible, and aligned with Dubai’s dynamic growth.”

About DTC

Dubai Taxi Company, a public joint stock company (PJSC) listed on Dubai Financial Market under Law No. (21) of 2023 is a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in the Emirate of Dubai, and the largest taxi operator in the emirate. DTC currently operates more than 9,000 vehicles (of which around 6,000 are taxis) and manages a workforce of more than 17,500 driver partners.

Founded in 1994, DTC initially focused on taxi operations but has since expanded to offer a diverse range of integrated mobility solutions across four primary business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses, and delivery services.

