Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: South Africa-based TTRO, a leading provider of corporate training and digital learning solutions, has expanded into Saudi Arabia with the opening of its Riyadh office.

The strategic move, supported by AstroLabs, the Gulf’s leading business expansion platform. complements the global network of TTRO’s offices in the UAE, New Zealand, and the UK.

“With the official launch of its offices in Riyadh, TTRO is leading the way in shaping the future of work in Saudi Arabia and driving new economic opportunities for Saudi workers. Ultimately, this contributes to enhancing the productivity and efficiency of human capital as a means to achieving sustainable development," said Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs.

Founded in 2008, TTRO, short for “The Training Room Online,” has emerged as the learning transformation partner for leading organizations of all sizes and sectors.

It specializes in the design and development of end-to-end innovative learning experiences that can adapt to the changing workforce needs.

TTRO partners with governments, academic institutions, and businesses to upskill and empower people for the future, leveraging cutting-edge educational technologies and methodologies to support both employees and organizations in building future-ready skills.

The company’s grand office opening is the latest in its significant investments in Saudi Arabia and represents a tremendous step forward for its operations in the region. TTRO will use its Riyadh base to introduce its cutting-edge learning technologies to the local market through partnerships with leading entities such as Articulate, Vyond, PixoVR, Surge9, and Zensai.

“TTRO is proud of more than a decade of working on various projects within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Finalizing our company in Saudi Arabia with the assistance of AstroLabs is a milestone in the history of TTRO. We look forward to continuing to contribute value to Vision 2030 through Human Capability Development initiatives and strong technology partnerships in learning and AI. Continuing to develop local leadership capabilities in partnership with EnergyTech is a core focus for the coming months,” commented Kirsty Chadwick, CEO of TTRO.

Julie Rautenbach, director of leadership Development at TTRO, noted, “We are proud of our Saudi Arabian entity, marking a significant milestone in our long-term commitment to supporting leadership development across the Kingdom.”

“With the establishment of our local presence, we are now expanding our capabilities to include specialized solutions such as Energy Transition, Business Fundamentals, Board Governance, and Project Management, equipping leaders with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape,” Rautenbach further added.

Building on the success of its work with EnergyTech under the Qudwah brand, TTRO has delivered high-impact leadership development programs to a range of organizations in Saudi Arabia. These programs are designed to meet the distinct needs of various industries and individual clients with an unwavering focus on quality.

About AstroLabs

AstroLabs is the leading business expansion platform in the Gulf, propelling high-growth companies across strategic industries. With a decade of supporting economic development in emerging markets, AstroLabs is the partner of choice for over 1,500 companies that have expanded across the region, engaging a vibrant network of 10,000+ market leaders in the UAE and KSA. Bridging key gaps in fundamental industries in the Gulf, AstroLabs designs sector-focused and outcome-driven programs in partnership with government entities and the private sector. AstroLabs is committed to building the future of key sectors, driving market access, and contributing to regional visions like Saudi Vision 2030.

About TTRO

TTRO delivers transformative learning experiences that go beyond traditional training to drive real impact. We are a 'learning transformation' partner, creating solutions that ignite growth and organisational success. By aligning learning with our customers' strategic objectives, we empower employees to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Our approach is driven by deep customer understanding and fuelled by a 'Never Stop Learning' ethos.