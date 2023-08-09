Produced in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the Kia K3 is specifically designed to surpass the needs of its customers and offer them emotional appeal

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kia has revealed the all-new Kia K3 at a world premiere in Mexico City. With the K3, Kia aims to redefine the sub-compact segment with its bold and progressive design, spacious interior, abundant convenience, and safety features – all essential characteristics that cater to the demands of buyers in the sub-compact sedan segment.

Embracing the company's slogan 'Movement that Inspires,' the Kia K3 is a revolutionary new model that will be built in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Developed with a focus on meeting the tastes and needs of customers, the K3 demonstrates that entry-level vehicles can provide a rewarding experience akin to higher category vehicles.

“With the all-new K3, we are delivering design features and sophistication unprecedented in this class,” said Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America. "The K3 is also proof of our commitment to offering mobility solutions perfectly designed to meet the needs of each market and is recognition of the enormous growth potential of the Mexican market."

The Kia K3 will be offered with the renowned 1.6-liter engine, and for the first time, a new sporty GT-Line trim will be available.

In line with Kia’s strong focus on safety, the K3 comes with six airbags, an ABS braking system, and an ESC electronic stability program as standard features, as well as class leading Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features as optional upgrades.

Design

Based on the brand's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, which combines seemingly contradictory concepts such as technology and nature, the Kia K3 masterfully combines advanced shapes, colors, and textures. The result is a bold and futuristic appearance, characterized by its fastback-style silhouette, aggressive front end, sharp design cues, and a distinctive LED DRL light pattern.

The front of the Kia K3 retains the traditional Tiger Nose grille, now reinterpreted for a more purposeful look. On the sides, black applications in the wheel arches, along with a double-line beltline that grows from the fender, create a more robust appearance. The fastback-style roof drop adds sophistication, while the clean rear design features a thin line of LED lighting as a decorative element that connects the taillights.

The new GT-Line version offers a sportier and more aggressive appearance with a fascia featuring larger air intakes, 17" wheels, and dual exhaust outlets. The Kia K3’s dimensions of 4,545mm in length, 1,765mm in width, 1,475mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2,670mm provide class-leading space for both front and rear passengers. Likewise, the trunk offers an impressive capacity of 544 liters.

Interior

Inside, the all-new Kia K3 offers a modern, pleasant, and comfortable ambiance, combining functionality with a level of fit and finish that surpasses its competitors. Highlights include the integration of the instrument cluster and panoramic infotainment screen into a single unit, a newly designed steering wheel inspired by the EV6, and a minimalist yet modern and functional dashboard with horizontal lines.

Connectivity is a universal necessity, but the Kia K3 takes it a step further with advanced features. It offers a central high-resolution touchscreen of up to 10.25” with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities, as well as the convenience of simultaneously pairing up to two devices via Bluetooth. It also offers USB Type C ports for both front and rear passengers.

As for comfort features, among the most notable are the two-zone touch automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, and customizable ambient lighting offering up to 64 different colors. Additionally, rear passengers benefit from dedicated and air vents to enhance their comfort experience.

Performance

To meet the highest standards for occupant protection, the K3 employs a deeply reinforced structure, with concurrently enhances both driving experience and sophistication.

The vibration and sound insulation levels are comparable to those seen in vehicles of a higher category. Meanwhile, the suspension system has been redesigned to offer an excellent balance between comfort and control.

Known for both reliability and performance, the 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with 123 ps can be coupled with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. The GT-Line trim offers a 2.0-liter engine with unprecedented power of 152 ps matched with a six-speed automatic transmission featuring paddle shifters. Additionally, an export-oriented 1.4-litre engine will also be made available.

Safety

With safety being of utmost importance to Kia, the K3 comes with six airbags, an ABS braking system, and an ESC electronic stability program as standard. Likewise, depending on the selected trim, a set of ADAS technologies is also available, including notable features like Front Collision Avoidance (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), and Driving Attention Warning (DAW), among others.

Launch

The all-new Kia K3 will be available in select markets starting from the fourth quarter of the year. Details on launch dates and model specifications will be announced by each country in due course.

