AMMAN, Jordan — Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Joramco have announced an agreement to establish a new Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) line in Amman, Jordan.

Joramco will be the first MRO supplier in the Middle East supporting future Boeing freighter conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft. Located in Amman, Jordan, Joramco is geographically situated to support future 737-800BCF customers operating across the Middle East, Europe, North Africa, and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“We’re very excited to grow our relationship with Boeing. The new 737-800BCF capability we’re bringing to our MRO is another major milestone for Joramco, and we are delighted Boeing has selected Joramco as a future site for the 737-800BCF, said Fraser Currie, Joramco CEO. “Our geographic location in Amman, our deep MRO experience, and the opportunity to work together with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise on their customers’ requirements makes this a very exciting opportunity.”

Joramco is a subsidiary of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, which also has a leasing division with a fleet of around 550 aircraft leased to approximately 120 airlines in more than 60 countries.

Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, added, “Today’s announcement reaffirms our long-term commitment to our DAE Engineering division. Since acquiring Joramco in 2016, revenues have more than doubled, and we continue to expand our presence at our Amman, Jordan based facility, which is expected to reach 22 maintenance lines by the end of 2024. This latest agreement underpins our commitment, and we look forward to continuing to deepen our relationship with Boeing as well as developing new product offerings for Joramco’s global customer base.”

“We continue to look for opportunities to bring freighter conversion capacity closer to our customers” said Mike Doellefeld, Boeing Commercial Programs Vice President of Engineering Services, Converted Freighters and Sub-Components. “Connecting with Joramco reflects the potential of a growing region combined with an MRO capable of producing the BCF with the quality our customers expect.”

The global freighter fleet is expected to grow by 65% to more than 3,700 in 2042, according to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook. This growth will require more than 2,800 production and converted freighter deliveries over the next two decades, including around 1,300 standard-body freighter conversions, such as the 737-800BCF.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company’s core values of safety, quality, and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

About Joramco

With more than 50 years of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

Joramco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

About Dubai Aerospace Enterprise

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 170 airline customers in over 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor and financier with an owned, managed, committed, and mandated-to-manage fleet of approximately 550 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of approximately US$20 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 17 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 25 regulators globally.

More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com