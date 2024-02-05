The chronic condition doubles the risk of hospitalization for patients living with the disease, placing a major burden on patients and healthcare systems[2].

Boehringer Ingelheim’s treatment could advance care for CKD patients in the UAE and its other interconnected conditions affecting the cardiovascular and metabolic systems such as heart failure and type 2 diabetes[3].

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, recently launched its treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

CKD is caused by progressive damage to the kidneys, preventing them from filtering blood effectively and not functioning as well as they should[4]. The condition which affects over 850 million people globally[5] is often referred to as a ‘silent epidemic’, as most people live with the disease for years before they display any symptoms[6]. In addition, the connection between the cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic systems means that disease in one system can ripple through the others, increasing the risk of complications[7] with approximately 1 in 3 adults with diabetes living with chronic kidney disease today[8]. In light of this intricate connection, extensive research has shown that a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach is vital in contributing to improved treatment outcomes.

Empagliflozin, Boehringer Ingelheim’s treatment for CKD, was recently granted approval by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health and was based on the results of the company’s global landmark clinical trial, EMPA-KIDNEY[9]. The trial dedicated to CKD was the largest and broadest one of its kind to date and showed the significant benefit empagliflozin provides patients with since it demonstrated a reduction in CKD progression and all-cause hospitalization for people living with the disease in comparison with placebo[10].

Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim, Near East and UAE, said, “At Boehringer Ingelheim, our focus is set on bridging medical gaps in areas of unmet medical need by advancing the science behind innovative therapies. This launch is a clear reflection of our commitment to improving outcomes for patients in the UAE and transforming the cardio-renal-metabolic treatment space to include effective treatments for CKD and alleviate the burden of disease on both patients and healthcare systems.”

Marjan Maghami, Medical Director at Boehringer Ingelheim, Near East and UAE, said, “The introduction of treatments such as empagliflozin have proven their effectiveness in delaying serious health outcomes such as dialysis and transplantations, bringing much-needed hope to patients living with serious renal conditions across the UAE. At Boehringer Ingelheim, we remain committed to our research-driven efforts, such as the EMPA-KIDNEY trials, that bring value through innovation and place patients at the heart of the therapies we develop.”

Professor Mona Al Rukhaimi, President of the Emirates Medical Association Nephrology and Transplantation society (EMAN-T) added: “With our improved understanding of cardio-renal-metabolic interconnectivity, it is of utmost importance for us as a medical community to adopt a holistic multidisciplinary approach that considers multisystem protection for patients living with CKD and its interconnected conditions. This holistic approach combined with raising awareness around the need for early diagnosis and intervention for patients at risk of developing CKD, has the potential to enhance outcomes for patients in the UAE.”

As a leading global biopharmaceutical company, Boehringer places patient-centricity at the core of its mission and considers the wider therapeutic needs of patients who may often be living with interconnected conditions. Through a long-term approach, the company builds on its longstanding heritage and robust scientific expertise to transform patient outcomes today, and for generations to come.

