Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), and the Chairperson of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), has officially inaugurated the ‘MCM Student-Run Agency’ at the university’s campus.

With the goal of empowering the youth to innovate and bring their ideas to life, this collaborative venture between AUS, Sheraa and National Network Communications (NNC) — a leading full-service smart agency based in Sharjah — marks a first in the UAE and the broader region. By supporting students from the media communication department with expert guidance and exceptional real-world experience in the fields of advertising, public relations, marketing, and communications, the agency will equip future communications professionals with the tools to succeed in the workforce.

Speaking on the launch and the confidence she has for the future generations, Sheikha Bodour said, ‘We are creating an environment for ideas and potential to converge, to empower founders and nurture the next generation of pioneers. The energy and drive of our students is an endless inspiration, and I am daily reminded of their infinite potential. Through this agency, we are committed to providing the guidance and support that will bring their innovative ideas to life. I am glad the future is in their hands, because that gives us every reason to feel optimistic.’

During the event, Sheraa also provided an extensive overview of the long-standing partnership between the entrepreneurship center and AUS, and their many notable collaborative efforts including the recently completed DOJO+ program, an intensive 4-week accelerator offering bespoke attention to top performers in Sheraa’s Startup Dojo initiative.

Empowering students with practical experience

The MCM Student-Run Agency reflects a strategic focus on integrating academic rigor with practical, hands-on experience. This approach enhances the entrepreneurial ecosystem within Sharjah while contributing to the broader economic diversification goals of the UAE by championing homegrown talent and nurturing a culture of innovation.

Powered by cutting-edge technology on the AUS campus, the professional experience of NNC, and access to the extensive entrepreneurial ecosystem and mentorship of Sheraa, the agency offers a comprehensive array of services, enabling the delivery of high-impact campaigns for potential clients. Following a rigorous selection process, outstanding students have taken on roles in various departments including editorial, media relations, creative services, social media management, filmmaking, as well as analytics and growth marketing.

Accelerating innovation and entrepreneurial excellence

Another key highlight of the event was the announcement and showcase of the top performing teams for this year’s ‘Startup Dojo+’ program; namely, ‘Eshara’ an AI powered arabic sign language communication platform for the deaf and hard of hearing communities; ‘Embraced’, a local community for neurodivergent adults; ‘NRSAssist’, a healthcare data company with real time wireless monitoring system; ‘Cicero’, an AI Powered Public Speaking Chatbot; ‘Awn’ with their emergency response drone; and ‘OOLADI’ an end to end parenting technological solution. These exceptional startups will receive funding as well as a fast-track application to Sheraa's prestigious S3 Incubator, further enhancing their ability to succeed.

An integral phase of Sheraa’s overarching ‘Startup Dojo’, the recently completed 2024 edition of Startup Dojo+ was an intensive 4-week accelerator program that featured 28 startups — 21 from AUS, and 7 from the University of Sharjah (UOS). Over 50 co-founders and team members representing 15 nationalities participated, with an impressive 50% female representation, underscoring the program’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

The startups covered a diverse range of industries, including AgriTech, EdTech, AI, HealthTech, Waste Management, and more, with many presenting cutting-edge software and hardware solutions. The program, designed to validate and build participants’ concepts, provides students and alumni with essential skills in business model development, market validation, product design, and financial planning, helping them navigate the complexities of starting and scaling a business.

Speaking at the event, Sheraa’s newly CEO Sara Al Nuaimi, said, “This legacy of innovation and impact continues with each new cohort of entrepreneurs who pass through Sheraa’s programs ( . . . ) - together, we will continue to foster a community where ideas flourish, and where the resolve to create a better future is steadfast.”

Enhancing Sharjah’s thriving business ecosystem

Since Sheraa’s inception in 2016, they have enjoyed a strong partnership with AUS and their collective efforts are clearly evident across Sharjah’s thriving business ecosystem, especially regarding entrepreneurship. Upskilling thousands of students throughout the years within the ‘Sheraa AUS Hub’ — a dedicated space for entrepreneurial minded students — there have been a plethora of skill-building activities. These include workshops with global media powerhouses such as CNN, inspiring talks from founders of unicorn businesses like Careem, employment opportunities through their startup career fairs, and an incredible selection of courses.

These collaborative initiatives between Sheraa and AUS echoes both the vision of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi and the collective mission of these partnered organizations — to create an impactful and sustainable bridge between academia and industry, instilling the spirit of entrepreneurship in students and preparing them for greater success in their chosen fields of interest.

Video: https://we.tl/t-wrs88dx91s