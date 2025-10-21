Iyad Mazhar will continue serving as a key Board member supporting the strategic growth of TASC

Kamil’s role is to oversee the USD 2.2 billion merger of Zain and Ooredoo’s 30,000 tower assets expected to achieve an annual run-rate revenue of USD 500 million

Kuwait City, Kuwait: Zain Group announces the appointment by the Board of TASC Towers Holding (“TASC”) of Kamil Hilali as Chief Executive Officer to lead the next phase of TASC’s journey, taking over from the founder of TASC and Digital Infrastructure Assets LLP (“DIA”), Iyad Mazhar, who will continue being a shareholder and a board member, supporting the strategic growth of TASC.

Kamil has been the Chief Strategy Officer of Zain Group since March 2018, where he initiated and led Zain Group's '4SIGHT' strategy that transformed Zain from being a mobile-centric company into a digital service provider, and now ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ corporate strategy to accelerate the evolution into a leading TechCo and Investment conglomerate.

Zain Vice-Chairman & Group CEO, and TASC Chairman, Bader Al Kharafi commented, “As a key member of the Zain Group executive team since 2018 involved in many significant milestones, we are confident of Kamil’s ability to build on TASC Towers’ legacy and scale it to new heights. He joins TASC at an important stage of the entity’s evolution, building upon the many achievements accomplished by the TowerCo under the leadership of Iyad Mazhar.”

“Upon closing of the Ooredoo transaction that is imminent, TASC will comprise approximately 30,000 towers with a combined estimated current enterprise value of USD 2.2 billion and an annual run-rate revenue of ~ USD 500 million, covering tower infrastructure across Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Algeria, and Tunisia.”

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to Iyad for his leadership in overseeing the transaction through, which Zain Group, Ooredoo Group, and DIA entered into definitive agreements to create the largest independent tower company in the MENA region.”

Mr. Al-Kharafi continued, “Over the last five years, TASC has operated as an independent digital infrastructure company initially acquiring and managing the physical tower infrastructure of Zain Jordan and Zain Iraq on a sale-and-leaseback basis, creating substantial value.”

Concluding, Mr. Al Kharafi noted ,“As a fellow Board member of TASC, I look forward to working closely with all board members in providing Kamil the support and resources to manage TASC’s existing assets and finalize the integration of tower assets with Ooredoo Group, that will place the region on the world telecom tower map, reduce the region’s carbon footprint and drive growth and value for all shareholders.”

Reflecting its neutral-host business model, TASC Towers will continue to operate as an independent entity, providing shared telecom infrastructure services to multiple mobile network operators across the region.

Kamil Hilali brings over 20 years of track record in strategy and corporate development to the new role at TASC, encompassing excellent leadership capabilities, solid technical skills, and business acumen. In recent years, as CSO, Kamil has been heavily involved with the Group CEO and fellow executive management team in Zain's overall transformation, as well as leading the incubation and launch of new businesses in ICT, wholesale, and digital infrastructure. He also played a vital role in business development, major IPOs, capital restructuring, tower and asset divestments, and mergers & acquisitions. Kamil joined Zain Group in 2011 as corporate finance and business planning Director.

Kamil graduated with a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering at the National School of Mineral Industry, Morocco (2001), attained a Master of Business Administration from Suffolk university in MA, USA (2005), Masters in Finance from London Business School, UK (2008) and professional Venture Capital training at Stamford university in CA, USA (2017). Fluent in English, French, and Arabic, Kamil currently serves as a Board member of Zain KSA and the Swiss based e-commerce platform Zoodmall.