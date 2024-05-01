This is the first time BNY Mellon has rolled out its cloud native data platform in the UAE.

New York – The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“BNY Mellon”) (NYSE:BK), the global financial services company, has announced the deployment of its cloud native data platform for the first time in the UAE, after being commissioned by Lunate Capital, the Abu Dhabi-based global alternative investment manager, to provide it with a transformative data operating model.

With a commitment to supporting the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) financial markets, investors and leading banking groups, BNY Mellon’s Data and Analytics platform enables clients to stay at the forefront of cloud data management. By deploying leading technology, BNY Mellon integrates existing data sources with external data sets, helping its clients gain a competitive advantage.

“Lunate is delighted to be working with BNY Mellon to provide cloud data management solutions,” said Seif Fikry, Managing Partner, Lunate. “Lunate aims to be one of the world’s leading private markets solutions providers, seeking best-in-class risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We believe BNY Mellon will help give us, and therefore our clients, an edge”.

BNY Mellon’s data infrastructure and analytics services are designed to support financial institutions throughout the entire investment process. For 240 years, BNY Mellon has been building new solutions to help its clients grow their businesses with a focus on delivering solutions with excellence and speed. BNY Mellon’s Data and Analytics business recently announced a strategic alliance with Microsoft and a collaboration with Accenture, as part of its technology and ecosystem strategy to build new solutions to help clients grow their businesses.

"Clients need access to cloud-based data-driven decision-making tools that improve agility and adaptability in the fast-evolving capital markets landscape," said Julie Gerdeman, Head of Data and Analytics, BNY Mellon. “We are delighted that Lunate is using our trusted platform to help drive market impact and business growth for the company.”

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world — managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years we have partnered alongside our clients, putting our expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today we help over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. We support governments in funding local projects and work with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of March 31, 2024, we oversee $48.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). We are headquartered in New York City, employ over 50,000 people globally and have been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contacts

BNY Mellon: Jessica.thomas@bnymellon.com

About Lunate

Lunate is a new Abu Dhabi-based, partner-led, independent global alternative investment manager with more than 160 employees and $105 billion of assets under management*. Lunate invests across the entire private markets spectrum, including buyouts, growth equity, early and late-stage venture capital, private credit, real assets, and public equities and public credit.

Lunate aims to be one of the world’s leading private markets solutions providers through SMAs and multi-asset class funds, seeking to generate best-in-class risk-adjusted returns for its clients. Lunate recently established ALTÉRRA, the world’s largest private investment vehicle for climate change action, at COP28.

*As of 31 March 2024

For any media inquiries, please contact media@lunate.com

To learn more, please visit www.lunate.com