Dubai — BNW Developments, one of UAE's fastest-growing luxury real estate developers , today announced a landmark first quarter sales performance for 2026. The results underscore the company's accelerating momentum and the enduring confidence of its investor base. In Q1 2026, BNW recorded total sales of AED 802.3 million — a 281% increase over Q1 2025.

The scale of this growth, which saw sales nearly quadruple, was delivered during a period of regional geopolitical uncertainty, serving as a powerful testament to the enduring resilience of the UAE. These record figures are a direct reflection of the deep trust that investors and residents place in the nation’s stability and vision.

This collective confidence, mirrored in BNW’s strongest quarter, underscores the market’s belief in BNW’s investment-grade products and their premium branded residences strategy.

Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments, said, "AED 802 million in a single quarter is not a number we take lightly. It is the result of years of disciplined planning, the right partnerships, and an unshakeable commitment to building things that last. The market is speaking, and it is speaking clearly." He added that construction across all BNW projects is progressing as per timelines, with no changes to scheduled handovers

With the recent launch of Orvessa Residences by Michel Adam marking BNW's entry into Dubai, and a deep pipeline of branded developments across the UAE, the company is positioned to make 2026 its most significant year to date. With a robust pipeline of 12 projects set to redefine luxury living across Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, BNW Developments is poised to build on this momentum.

ABOUT BNW DEVELOPMENTS

BNW Developments is a premier UAE based real estate developer with a Gross Development Value exceeding AED 32 billion, led by Chairman and Founder Ankur Aggarwal and Managing Director and Co-Founder Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi.

Backed by a team of over 650 professionals, BNW blends design intelligence with an investor first strategy to deliver ultra luxury developments that balance legacy, returns, and long-term value. Serving high net worth individuals, global investors, and leading financial institutions, BNW continues to set new benchmarks in quality, sustainability, and sophistication across the region.

For more information, visit: bnw.ae.

Instagram:

@bnw.developments

@vivekoberoi

@ankur.aggarwal01

Facebook:

BNW Developments

Vivek Anand Oberoi

Ankur Aggarwal

LinkedIn:

BNW Developments

AnkurAggarwal

Vivek Anand Oberoi

X:

@vivekoberoi

@bnwdevelopments

Media Contact:

For further information, event details, or to schedule a private consultation, please reach out to:

Aashna Suresh

PR & Communications Manager

aashna.suresh@bnw.ae