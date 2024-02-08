NEW YORK, USA/ABU DHABI, UAE – Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, and Lunate, a global alternative investment manager headquartered in Abu Dhabi, managing US$105 billion in assets, announced today a joint venture to provide growth capital to leading mid-sized private capital GPs.

The joint venture will seek to acquire minority stakes in private market investment managers with fee-paying assets under management of less than $10 billion. The joint venture plans to target GPs with a clear sector specialization, differentiated approach, strong leadership and culture, and an established foundation of a durable, stable platform with identifiable key drivers of franchise value.

Lunate invests primarily in private markets through a multi-asset class approach, including private equity, venture capital, private credit, real assets, and public equities and public credit. Lunate, together with Blue Owl’s GP Strategic Capital platform, a market leader in GP minority investing, will create a powerful and differentiated proposition in the mid-market segment for GPs seeking growth capital and strategic partnerships.

“We are excited to partner with Lunate, which is a leading global private markets solutions provider based out of Abu Dhabi,” said Michael Rees from Blue Owl. “They bring valuable investment experience as both an LP and minority GP stake investor. We think the combined effort will be truly differentiated for mid-sized GPs and be complementary to our existing strategy focused on larger managers.”

“Our joint venture with Blue Owl speaks to Lunate’s aim of identifying and investing in a mid-sized GP Stakes Strategy that will enable our clients to participate in the broader dynamics of private markets investing” said Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner, Lunate. “Blue Owl are pioneers and leaders in this space, and together, we are well positioned to add strategic value through our multi-asset platform, global networks, and industry expertise.”

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives. With $157 billion in assets under management , we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional and individual investors differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation. Together with over 650 experienced professionals in more than 10 offices globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com

About Lunate

Lunate is a new Abu Dhabi-based, Partner-led, independent global alternative investment manager with more than 150 employees and $105 billion of assets under management. Lunate invests across the entire private markets spectrum including buyouts, growth equity, early and late-stage venture capital, private credit, real assets, and public equities and public credit. Lunate aims to be one of the world’s leading private markets solutions providers through SMAs and multi-asset class funds, seeking to generate best-in-class risk-adjusted returns for its clients.

