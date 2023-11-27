Abu Dhabi: In recognition of the initiatives taken to ensure employee well-being, Blue Ocean Corporation, the Middle East’s most trusted knowledge empowerment enterprise with over 25 years of experience in the market, bagged victory in the MOHRE Award in the category of Outstanding Establishments for Best Employment, Empowerment and Attracting Talents. The award, approved by the UAE Cabinet, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, and His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, , is a testament to Blue Ocean’s unwavering commitment towards employing, retaining and empowering the workforce community. The winners, selected from over 3500 nominees, were announced in a grand event held on 23rd November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The winners were chosen after successive rounds of assessments conducted by a team comprising industry experts. By receiving the award, Blue Ocean has set itself apart as an industry trailblazer, exhibiting innovative strategies and commitment to the workforce community.

"Under the visionary guidance and exceptional leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the United Arab Emirates is steadily advancing towards the ambitious objectives it has set for its Centennial and earning the top ranks on the world stage,” said His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed. "The solid partnership between the private sectors and the government of the UAE has been a main engine of our country’s development and a major driver of its economic strength, competitiveness, and sustained growth”, he added. Along with congratulating the winners, he also encouraged the establishments to make the best use of innovative technologies and sophisticated infrastructure provided by the country to contribute greatly to the country’s progression.

“By celebrating the winners in the first cycle of the Emirates Labour Market Award, we are marking a new era of excellence and leadership for the UAE labour market. The award has yielded outstanding results, which reaffirms that emphasising the importance of teamwork is key for rising up to the highest ranks”, said His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

As the recipient of this prestigious award, Blue Ocean Corporation proudly stands as a shining example of excellence in the UAE market," said Dr Sathya Menon, the Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation. "This achievement stands in support of our forward-thinking practices and strong commitment to workforce development. We are proud of the collective effort put forth by the entire Blue Ocean family, and we look forward to building on this success," he added.

Being a leading knowledge empowerment entity, Blue Ocean, along with its objective of empowering professionals and businesses in the region, also focuses on strengthening its workforce community through various innovative initiatives which have left a positive impact on the employees.

“Blue Ocean Corporation, the global leader in procurement and supply chain training, is a family consisting of 18+ nationalities working happily under the same roof and this harmony is the driving force to the company's overall success”, said Mr Abdul Azeez, the Group Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation. “At Blue Ocean, we value our employees and ensure that each and every effort is resonated with appreciation and recognition”, he added.

The MOHRE Award which was launched by the UAE’s Cabinet last March, has added a new chapter to the already existing practices of honouring distinct initiatives, institutions and leading businessmen and employees. By doing so, the government looks forward to highlighting the competitiveness, attractiveness and sustainability of the UAE workforce, eventually boosting its productivity and efficiency to support the journey of comprehensive and sustainable development, which is in line with the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.

“Apart from considering these recognitions as rewards alone, I would rather like to call this an added responsibility where we are bound to outbeat the current benchmark in the upcoming years in terms of innovation, productivity and performance”, said Mr V S Ramachandran, the group CFO, Blue Ocean Corporation.

Along with Blue Ocean, some of the establishments honoured in the first edition of the MOHRE Award were, DAMAC, Americana Group, Dulsco, Mirdif Private Hospital, Gulf International Bank, etc.

About Blue Ocean Corporation: Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, values, and innovative products and solutions. The group has expanded widely over two decades, offering premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals – Training, Consultancy, Conferences, and Recruitment. Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio and has a 150,000+ worldwide alumni community in 18+ countries with a strong presence in the MENA region and the Indian sub-continent.

