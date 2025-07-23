Muscat, Oman: In a strategic initiative to enhance logistics training and workforce development in the Sultanate, Oman Logistics Academy (OLA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blue Ocean Corporation, a globally renowned provider of training and consulting in procurement, logistics, and supply chain management.

The MoU was officially signed at a special ceremony in Muscat by Shaikh Abdulaziz Al Harthy, Chairman of Oman Logistics Academy, and Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation. Headquartered in London and established in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation has earned global recognition for delivering world-class training solutions across key business domains.

This collaboration is set to launch a portfolio of internationally accredited certification programs in supply chain and logistics management, contract management, and procurement. These programs are designed to align with global best practices and directly support Oman’s Vision 2040, contributing to the nation’s strategic goal of becoming a leading regional logistics hub.

Shaikh Abdulaziz Al Harthy stated:

“This MoU marks a transformative step in Oman’s logistics education journey. Partnering with Blue Ocean Corporation brings global expertise closer to Omani youth and professionals, equipping them with the essential skills to lead and innovate within the supply chain and logistics sectors.”

Dr. Sathya Menon added:

“We are honored to collaborate with Oman Logistics Academy on this national mission. Our vast experience in the GCC and globally, along with the Academy’s strong ties with industry and government, will ensure that Oman’s logistics sector is equipped with future-ready talent and globally benchmarked capabilities.”

The agreement outlines the development and delivery of specialized training programs tailored for public and private sector professionals, as well as job seekers. A key component of the initiative includes a training-for-employment model, aimed at nurturing a skilled, competitive workforce that drives Oman’s economic diversification and logistics sector growth.

About Blue Ocean Corporation:

Blue Ocean Corporation is a multi-award-winning global leader in professional training and consulting, with a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia. With over 500,000 alumni and a 28-year legacy, Blue Ocean is known for empowering professionals through transformative learning experiences in procurement, supply chain, and business leadership.

About Oman Logistics Academy (OLA):

Oman Logistics Academy is committed to developing human capital in Oman’s logistics sector by offering world-class education and practical training in collaboration with industry and government stakeholders.

