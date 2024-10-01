Blossom Accelerator, a Saudi pioneering force in the global startup ecosystem, proudly announces its ambitious plans to further cultivate entrepreneurship and innovation across the GCC, MENA, and beyond. With nearly a decade of experience, Blossom has become a vital nexus where aspiring founders, established corporations and public sector institutions collaborate to bring transformative ideas to fruition.

Recognized by the Ministry of Investment (MISA), Blossom Accelerator provides comprehensive services tailored to startups at various stages of their growth journey. The Accelerator aims to catalyze the creation of 10,000 jobs and facilitate over $1 billion in investments over the next five years, with a presence expanding to 15 countries across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and North America.

"At Blossom Accelerator, we believe the future of the global economy is driven by bold, visionary startups," said Founder & CEO Emon Shakoor. "Our mission is to create a dynamic, interconnected world where innovation knows no borders and collaboration fuels unprecedented growth."

Blossom’s initiatives include:

- Soft Landing Program: Assisting startups from around the globe in navigating the Saudi and MENA markets with crucial resources and connections.

- Open Library: The leading resource platform for MENA startups, offering essential templates and documents tailored to local markets.

- Blossom Advisory: Supporting up to 20 select startups annually with curated introductions to investors and resources for rapid scaling.

- Innovation Services: Facilitating tailor made innovation programs to drive entrepreneurial development and fasttrack innovation in corporates and public institutions.

Blossom Accelerator's collaborative approach includes forging strategic partnerships with governments, corporations, and academic institutions. Through its affiliation with entities like the Ministry of Investment and NEOM, as well as its curated network of investors and corporate partnerships, Blossom enhances access to vital resources and expertise for its portfolio companies.

“At Blossom we focus on the double bottom line - doing well while doing good”, added Louisa de Beer, director of Blossom “in all of our initiatives we strive to promote inclusivity in the ecosystem through practical ways such as including sign language interpretation on NEOM Seven Senses Masterclass videos to accessibility of valuable resources through the Open Library.”

The NEOM Seven Senses Masterclass is an online platform offering free, tailored Arabic content to empower entrepreneurs. It features video lectures, interactive activities, and insights from leading Saudi business experts, fostering knowledge, skills, and community building for business success.

Blossom Accelerator has successfully conducted over 150 programs in collaboration with local and international entities, including ministries and corporations. Incubating, accelerating and advising more than 3000 founders. Blossom’s services encompass accelerators, incubators, co-working spaces, hackathons, venture labs, corporate innovation training, and soft landing services in Saudi Arabia.

As Blossom Accelerator enters its next growth phase, it invites the global community to witness the emergence of a new era of innovation and economic prosperity. For more information about Blossom’s programs and partnership opportunities, visit www.blossom.sa.

**About Blossom Accelerator:**

Blossom Accelerator is a leading global accelerator dedicated to fueling innovation, investment, and economic growth. With established impact in nine countries and counting, Blossom connects startups, corporations, and governments to drive transformative change worldwide.