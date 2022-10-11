Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Leading real estate development company, Bloom Holding, has proudly won three Arabian Property Awards, part of the International Property Awards programme, adding on to its already impressive list of wins.

At a ceremony held recently in Dubai, Bloom Holding, represented by Maram Obaid, the company’s Director of Sales, CRM and Leasing, received the award of ‘Best Mixed-use Development’ and ‘Best Residential Development’ for its Bloom Gardens project in Abu Dhabi, and the award of ‘Best Condominium’ for its Bloom Towers project in Dubai. Each of the three awards categories welcomed hundreds of entries, including some of the region’s most renowned real-estate projects.

Now in their 29th year, The International Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 90 industry experts. The judging process focused on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Bloom Holding’s winning entry for the ‘Best Mixed-use Development’ and ‘Best Residential Development’ categories is Bloom Gardens. This mixed-use project is located in one of the most prestigious residential addresses, close to educational facilities and some of Abu Dhabi's key landmarks. The community is set amidst a distinctive Mediterranean ambience with lush greenery and lifestyle amenities, offering its residents a high-end and luxurious community living.

The third winner for Bloom Holding in the ‘Best Condominium’ category is Bloom Towers in Dubai. A residential project that directly addresses market demand, by combining high quality finishes and a strong sense of community, with accessibility and highly competitive pricing.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “Winning these three highly regarded awards is a testament to our reputation as a real estate company of choice for our expertise in understanding the market’s needs and addressing them. This strong presence in the Arabian Property Awards illustrates the great strides we continue to make in providing our clients with best-in-class property services.

“Bloom Gardens is our most exclusive and well-established residential community, and we were quietly confident that it would perform strongly in the awards this year. We are also proud to receive an award for Bloom Towers, our distinguished project that offers high-quality services, premium finishes, superior amenities in a convenient location.

“We congratulate International Property Awards for its continuous efforts to promote our industry in the region and beyond, and we are looking forward to achieving further future wins.” He added.

Stuart Shield, President of International Property Awards commented: “I would like to congratulate the winners for achieving this great success in this year’s Arabian Property Awards. The objective of these awards is to recognise excellence and maintain high standards in the property industry worldwide, and this is an achievement which is recognised as a mark of distinction for property professionals.”

The International Property Awards is the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognised award programme throughout the different regions. The awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Properties specialises in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations– including Bloom Gardens, Bloom Marina, Saadiyat Island, Jumeirah Village Circle.

Properties:

Units delivered to date over 5,000

Units in the pipeline over 5,000

Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:

Marriott Downtown

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

846 Guest Rooms and serviced hotel apartments

128 Executive Apartments

Schools:

13 schools (4 private international / 7 Charter Schools/2 Northern Emirates Schools)

1 nursery

Over 13,000 students

Design & Management Services: