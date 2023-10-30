Abu Dhabi – UAE: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced the launch of ‘Granada’, its first premium community living apartments located within the fully integrated and all-inclusive community Bloom Living in Abu Dhabi.

Inspired by the aesthetic of traditional Mediterranean homes and elevated by the comfort of modern living, Granada will feature superior low-rise apartment buildings centered around community living. The first phase of Granada encompasses a variety of residential apartment units across eight luxury four-story buildings.

Granada will comprise units from spacious studios, to upscale one, two-, and three bedroom- apartments, each with generous living space, sweeping balconies, and access to top-class amenities within the community.

Apartments at Granada will feature modern and elegant finishings with open floor plans and high ceilings. Each apartment is also designed to feature large windows, creating a bright and airy atmosphere, filled with natural light.

Sales will commence for the apartments at Granada, with prices starting from AED 590,000 and attractive post-handover payment plans available. The fourth phase of Bloom Living is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2026.

This premium apartment community is fully equipped to cater to all types of residents and all age groups, making it a true multi-generational destination. Residents have direct access to fully facilitated community centers consisting of fitness spaces, cafés, lounge areas, kids play areas, swimming pools and shaded playgrounds. The communal areas at Granada are designed to be welcoming with detailed façades, open gardens and spacious courtyards, creating luxurious leisure spaces.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “It is an important milestone for Bloom Holding to launch the first premium low-rise community living apartment buildings within Bloom Living. We are deeply committed to bringing products to the market that directly address the needs of the community. We are seeing a specific increase in demand for larger, high-quality apartments in mixed-use communities that provide more than just a home, which is exactly what Granada offers.

“Set amid distinctive Mediterranean ambience, with lush greenery and superior amenities, Granada offers its residents high-end community living, and provides them with a premium asset that delivers great value.

“Granada is a lifestyle destination designed to create a true sense of community with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living. With retail, residential and recreational spaces seamlessly integrated, we provide residents with everything they need to lead a meaningful life right at their doorstep.” He added.

Those living within Granada can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple uninterruptedly interconnected parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse which provides easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities.

Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center, a vibrant community destination that offers an array of exquisite restaurants and cafés available for both residents and visitors, as well as a variety of retail options and services such as a medical clinic, a wellness center and a supermarket, to ensure that residents can obtain all their daily necessities without the need to leave Bloom Living.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle on designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views. Moreover, Bloom Living comprises places of worship and two outstanding international schools.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture Bloom Living features a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Holding specializes in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations.

