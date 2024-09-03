Abu Dhabi – UAE: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced that it has begun the handover process of units in Cordoba, the first phase of Bloom Living, the fully integrated and all-inclusive community in Abu Dhabi.

Cordoba’s handover process has started ahead of its scheduled delivery date, which was set for December 2024, presenting 257 spacious residential units that range from three- to six-bedroom detached villas and two- to three-bedroom townhouses with superior modern finishings complimented by exceptional facilities. The remarkable completion of this phase follows its successful launch in March 2022, where all units were sold out within four hours of release onto the market.

Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding said: “Delivering Cordoba earlier than anticipated demonstrates our commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver beyond our promises without compromising on quality, which has always been at the heart of our value proposition, and is why so many people continue to invest in Bloom developments. Cordoba is a perfect example of our ambition to develop premium units and provide our customers with an asset that delivers great lifestyle with long-term value value. We are glad that our valued homeowners will be able to enjoy their new homes and investments sooner.

"Cordoba's swift handover will lead the way for the timely delivery of many more Bloom Living phases. Each phase has been carefully designed with unparalleled attention to detail and uniqueness. Unlike any other development, Bloom Living is a lifestyle destination centred on community living and is designed to provide an aspirational hub in which people of all backgrounds can flourish. We look forward to welcoming our first residents to this outstanding vibrant community.” He added.

Those living within Cordoba can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, all within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple walkways, cycling tracks, and linear parks that connect the community’s neighborhoods. They can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse which provides easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities, as well as a wellness center. Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center that offers an array of retail and F&B options. To further promote an active and healthy lifestyle, residents can reach a mosque and two outstanding international schools by foot or bicycle.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle in designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture and built over an area of 2.2 million sqm, Bloom Living features more than 4,500 homes, including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.