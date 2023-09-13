Abu Dhabi – UAE: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced the appointment of Emirates Link Maltauro L.L.C. as the main contractor to carry out the construction works for Toledo, phase two of its fully integrated and all-inclusive residential community, Bloom Living.

This announcement follows the appointment of the main contractor for Bloom Living’s first phase, Cordoba, earlier this year. Works at Cordoba are progressing steadily and according to schedule, with over 30% of the sold-out units complete. The first phase is on track to be delivered in Q4 2024.

Toledo, the second phase of the AED9 billion ($2.5 billion) Bloom Living community, comprises of units that range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses, and a variety of three- to five- bedroom detached villas. Scheduled for completion in Q2 2025, all units at Toledo are sold out.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “This groundbreaking not only marks the start of construction at Toledo, but also major step forward in the progress of the construction of Bloom Living which will see the launch of a significant number of residential units over the next few years. Bloom Living will welcome its residents with a unique balance of modern, efficient architectural designs, abundant outdoor spaces, and connectivity to central Abu Dhabi.

“As one of Abu Dhabi’s foremost real estate developers, Bloom Holding is committed to continuously delivering property that meets the demands of the market. The success we are witnessing from Bloom Living’s launched phases is testament to the strong and fundamental resilience of the capital’s real estate market, and the trust our customers have placed in the Bloom brand.

“We are proud to commence the construction work at Toledo, which is on track to deliver what will be one of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting and sought-after communities.”

Toledo features a Community Center that includes two swimming pools and two children’s play areas surrounded by lush greenery and stunning landscaping. And to further promote an active and healthy lifestyle, the residents can reach places of worship and two outstanding international schools by foot or bicycle.

Those living within Toledo can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple uninterruptedly interconnected parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse which provides easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities. Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center, a vibrant community destination that offers an array of exquisite restaurants and cafés available for both residents and visitors, as well as a variety of retail options and services such as a medical clinic, a wellness center and a supermarket, to ensure that residents can obtain all their daily necessities without the need to leave Bloom Living.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle in designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture Bloom Living features a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.

-Ends-

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Properties specialises in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations– including Bloom Gardens, Bloom Marina, Saadiyat Island, Jumeirah Village Circle.

Properties:

Units delivered to date over 5,000

Units in the pipeline over 5,000

Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:

Marriott Downtown

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

846 Guest Rooms and serviced hotel apartments

128 Executive Apartments

Schools:

13 schools (4 private international / 7 Charter Schools/2 Northern Emirates Schools)

1 nursery

Over 16,000 students

Design & Management Services: