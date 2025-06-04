RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, and Lucid Group, maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership to expand sustainable, premium transportation solutions across the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Through this collaboration, Lucid’s vehicle lineup will be integrated into Blacklane’s chauffeur service platform across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The partnership will support Blacklane on its trajectory to double operations in the region by the end of 2025, including significantly expanding services in key cities like Riyadh and Jeddah

The agreement represents Blacklane’s most ambitious initiative to date, aimed at expanding a robust network of electric vehicle options within the region’s mobility sector and furthers Lucid’s ongoing efforts to bring more opportunities to experience its advanced electric vehicles in the region. To further support this effort, Lucid and Blacklane will also work together to support the rollout of EV charging infrastructure in the region.

“Our relationship with Lucid marks a significant step forward in our global mission to deliver high-end, sustainable and scalable mobility solutions and a key milestone to further electrifying the Kingdom,” said Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and co-founder of Blacklane. “Together we are investing to set new industry standards and are proud to be part of a thriving and innovative business culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, fostered by Vision 2030.”

As part of the partnership, Lucid will adopt Blacklane as the company’s chauffeur partner of choice in various cities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Partnering with Blacklane reflects our strong commitment to pioneering the future of mobility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Faisal Sultan, President, Middle East at Lucid. “Through this partnership, Blacklane guests will now have access to

the Lucid lineup, including the award-winning Lucid Air sedan and the new Lucid Gravity SUV, offering superior range, elevated comfort, and extensive room for guests and all their luggage.”

The Lucid Air sedan will be available to Blacklane guests immediately. The Lucid Gravity SUV will be added later this year as the rollout of the new SUV intensifies.

For more information, please visit blacklane.com and lucidmotors.com.

About Blacklane

We are Blacklane, providers of premium global chauffeur services. Our mission is to create true peace of mind for discerning travellers by delivering perfect experiences around the world and to inspire a better future. Blacklane is offering airport transfers, City-to-City commutes, In-city chauffeur hailing and Chauffeur-by-the-hour in over 50 countries globally, either pre-booked or on-demand. Whether it’s for business or pleasure, Blacklane and its 400 employees and tens of thousands of chauffeur partners have the right premium transportation service for you. By changing how people move, we opened up new opportunities for our chauffeur providers and set industry standards for climate protection in the travel

Book on www.blacklane.com or download our app.

For Blacklane global media inquiries, please contact: Sarah Rathbone, press@blacklane.com