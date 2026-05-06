Berlin and Dubai: In a strategic move to enhance luxury travel and lifestyle experiences, Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, and Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, have announced a partnership to offer benefits for travelers worldwide. Designed to elevate the way guests move and stay around the world, the collaboration brings together leaders in luxury hospitality and mobility.

As part of the first phase of this partnership, GHA DISCOVERY members will gain access to lifestyle benefits when using Blacklane's professional chauffeur services in over 500 cities worldwide. Key rewards include complimentary gift vouchers and added value on Blacklane bookings, designed to ensure a seamless transition from home to any location they travel to.

In return, Blacklane guests will have the opportunity to accelerate their status within the GHA DISCOVERY program, gaining access to a variety of perks tailored for frequent travelers who appreciate top-notch service, and gifts of DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), the innovative rewards currency that can be redeemed at over 1,000 GHA properties. Plus, DISCOVERY Dollars can also be used at restaurants of The Wolseley Hospitality Group in London and at more than 260 restaurants across the Rotana Hotels & Resorts portfolio in the Middle East.

Dr. Jens Wohltorf, founder and CEO, Blacklane, commented: “Bringing Blacklane to GHA DISCOVERY’s member community is an exciting milestone. We’re thrilled to welcome GHA hotel guests to our portfolio of experiences designed with the discerning traveler in mind. Our collaboration is about more than member rewards; it is a true partnership to enhance luxury travel worldwide. Together, GHA and Blacklane are ensuring international travelers have access to benefits that enhance how they arrive at some of the world’s best luxury hotels and resorts.”

Christopher Hartley, CEO, GHA, added: "Partnering with Blacklane extends our hospitality beyond the hotel stay, enriching the entire travel experience. Our members value thoughtful details that create memorable journeys, and Blacklane shares this philosophy. We look forward to adding further benefits as this exciting collaboration grows.”

From airport transfers, in-city journeys, and longer distance rides to stays at renowned GHA brands such as Anantara, Capella, Kempinski, Nikki Beach, Pan Pacific, Viceroy, and more, Blacklane and GHA will work together to provide smooth and luxurious travel and lifestyle experiences, solidifying their roles as leaders in luxury mobility and hospitality. All benefits as part of the partnership will be available from May 8, 2026.

Blacklane specializes in delivering exceptional chauffeur experiences with a focus on quality, comfort, and guest care. Committed to the highest standards of service, Blacklane ensures that every journey is tailored to meet the needs of its clientele, making it a trusted choice for luxury travel.

GHA brings together more than 50 independent and luxury hotel brands, encompassing over 1,000 hotels, resorts, and palaces in 100 countries. Known for their service, an array of desirable locations, and memorable guest experiences, GHA’s properties embody the dedication to excellence for their 35 million GHA DISCOVERY members, mirroring the elevated service that Blacklane provides to its guests with every journey.

About Blacklane:

Blacklane is the global chauffeur service delivering premium, sustainable and reliable mobility all around the world. With services ranging from airport transfers and longer city-to-city rides to hourly bookings, Blacklane ensures a seamless travel experience for business and leisure guests alike. Headquartered in Berlin, the fast-growing scale-up works with independent local chauffeur partners to deliver first-class service via an app and web booking platform. As a leader in luxury mobility, Blacklane drives innovation and is trusted by the world’s leading corporations to take care of their people in more than 500 cities across over 60 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.blacklane.com/en/ or download the Blacklane app on Android or iOS.

About GHA & GHA DISCOVERY

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with over 50 brands and 1,000 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty program – GHA DISCOVERY – provides 35 million members recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay.

Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.

For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.

Media contacts:

Blacklane

Sarah Rathbone

E: press@blacklane.com

Global Hotel Alliance

Andrea Krenn

E: andrea.krenn@gha.com