Black Coral Consulting celebrates third anniversary with reaching remarkable milestones



Launches eBook for asset owners, managers and hoteliers available for download



Founder & Managing Director Judith Cartwright was appointed Chair of HSMAI Middle East’s Revenue Optimisation Advisory Board



Dubai, UAE: UAE-based Black Coral Consulting, a leading revenue optimisation consultancy for the hospitality sector is marking its third anniversary with a series of notable achievements that underscore its commitment to innovation and excellence.



Creating value for and training talent to help travel and hospitality businesses integrate revenue optimisation into their company culture, is a very important aspect for Judith Cartwright, Founder and Managing Director of Black Coral Consulting.



“Forming a strategic partnership with HoteliersGuild is an exciting step for Black Coral Consulting. This collaboration enables us to blend our expertise in hospitality profitability with the global network and innovative spirit of HoteliersGuild, creating new opportunities for growth, sustainability, and excellence in the industry”, said Cartwright.



The HoteliersGuild Academy of Hospitality Arts stands out for its dedication to bridging the gap between academia and industry practitioners, fostering a community committed to giving back to the hospitality sector. Central to the Academy's mission is curating the prestigious SIRIUSACADEMYAWARD, a testament to their commitment to a noble cause. The Academy's environment champions open, judgment-free dialogue, fostering a safe space for members to express themselves and collaborate freely.



As it enters its third year, Black Coral Consulting has launched an insightful eBook, providing industry professionals with cutting-edge revenue management strategies. Entitled 10 Success Factors for Asset Management with a Commercial Lens; Topline optimisation tactics for asset owners, managers and hoteliers, the eBook reveals top tips and practical strategies for revenue optimisation across every facet of a hotel business, from rooms and F&B to spa and event space, adopting the cutting-edge approach for which Cartwright is globally renowned.



For her, the path to profitability goes way beyond ‘managing’ inventory and analysing spreadsheets but focuses instead on creating attractive spaces that resonate with target audiences, meet demand, and maximise profitability. Asset management with a commercial lens is a must for long-term growth and success, future-proofing businesses to weather any storm.



Under the visionary leadership Cartwright, the firm has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner for luxury hotels and hospitality businesses, servicing clients across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Indian Ocean.



Cartwright's leadership prowess extends to her role as Chair of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Middle East Revenue Advisory Board. In this position she continues to drive HSMAI's initiatives forward, playing a pivotal role in shaping revenue optimisation strategies for the region’s hospitality sector.



Black Coral Consulting has also been recognised with the prestigious title of “Best Luxury Hotel Consultancy in the UAE” by MEA Markets for the second year in a row. This award programme aims to reward a vastly diverse range of hardworking businesses from across the UAE, who are demonstrating innovation and excellence.



Reflecting on the company’s’ three years of stellar growth, Cartwright said: “Celebrating our third anniversary with reaching so many milestones is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are thrilled by the recognition we’ve received and the opportunities ahead. Our commitment to innovation and excellence in supporting the hospitality sector remains unwavering as we continue to expand our global client base.”



“The firm's achievements reflect its strategic approach to revenue management and its ability to deliver exceptional results. With a growing team of experts, Black Coral Consulting continues to redefine industry standards and drive financial performance for its clients”, she concluded.

Cartwright has more than 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, achieving unprecedented results by taking an innovative and disruptive approach to traditional revenue management. She is also a member of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC), a leading source for global hospitality expertise.



Black Coral Consulting’s roster of high-profile clients include Grupo Vidanta (Mexico), Boutique Group (Saudi Arabia), FIBO (Germany), The Kasa (Mexico), Luxury Escapes (Australia), Deyaar (UAE), Azmont (Montenegro), SAS (USA), My Digital Office (US), Global Hotel Alliance (UAE), JA Resorts & Hotels (UAE), Sani I Ikos Resorts (Greece) among others.



For more information on Black Coral Consulting, visit www.blackcoralconsulting.com

