Industry Advisory Panels with 27 experts from various engineering fields anticipate challenges and find solutions

Dubai: BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus has recently revolutionized its renowned 7.5-month internship initiative, the Practice School Program, by introducing Industry Advisory Panels. This strategic move has garnered a remarkable 47 percent increase in the participation of core-engineering companies in this year's Placement initiatives.

The newly formed Industry Advisory Panels ( IAP) comprise 27 esteemed experts from various engineering fields who analyze market demands and anticipate potential challenges faced by graduates in the UAE's evolving landscape. The insights gleaned from these panels are utilized to enhance existing courses, develop cutting-edge modules, and seamlessly integrate industry requirements into the curriculum, ensuring students receive practical, real-time knowledge tailored to their chosen sectors.

Dr. Gomathi Bhavani, Faculty-in-Charge of Career Services who facilitated the panel meetings this year, said, “The Industry Advisory Panels initiative is aimed at enhancing the employability of students and fostering deeper and more meaningful engagement every step of the way. We at BITS Pilani understand that practical, on-the-job learning is crucial to the success of our students and our panels – a unique endeavor – is another way for us to bring industry knowledge into our classrooms.”

Each Industry Advisory Panel operates on a dynamic two-year term, and its members' expertise spans diverse areas such as cyber security and privacy, alternate channels of electronic communications, certification and auditing, wastewater solutions, regulatory and business development, sustainability, circular economy, project management, and cost-efficient approaches, among others.

Prof. Srinivasan Madapusi, Director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, emphasized the benefits of this new initiative, stating, "A distinguishing feature of BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, is our strong link with external stakeholders, especially industry partners. Our unique Practice School program, comprising over seven months of full-time internship, positions our students advantageously in terms of industry exposure and career opportunities. With the formation of Industry Advisory Panels, comprising industry leaders, we ensure our curriculum aligns with the skill-sets needed for the future."

Deepak Ramchand Bhatia, Vice President - e& by Etisalat, Chairperson, and Advisor in the Industry Advisory Panels (IAP), proudly shares his alma mater's commitment to continuous improvement and highlights one of its newest initiatives, the introduction of Industry Advisory Panels. These panels facilitate discussions between educators, key industry leaders, and experts to bring important curriculum changes. Leveraging their experience and understanding of future technologies, these leaders help students at the University stay relevant in the ever-growing workforce. Bhatia envisions that the engineers of tomorrow from BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus will become industry leaders in their respective fields, making the project truly visionary.

Krishna Kumar, General Manager, Oasis Investment Company L.L.C., Al Shirawi Group of Companies (Engineering Services Group), another advisor in the IAP at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, emphasizes the significance of industry education for futuristic learning. By addressing existing pain points, this education equips graduates with essential technical and non-technical competencies, including financial literacy, creativity, and emotional intelligence, effective decision-making, and problem-solving skills.

The Practice School Program at BITS Pilani Dubai has consistently achieved remarkable success, with 30 percent of students securing job offers in their chosen fields even before completing their studies. Impressively, 60 percent of participating companies, including esteemed names like PWC, GE, Noon, HP, Uber, and Landmark Group, have extended job offers to their interns, demonstrating the program's effectiveness. Dr. Sunil Manjarekar, CEO and MD of Sanbook Quality Consultancy, having partnered with BITS Pilani, Dubai for the last 10 years, says that this association continues to be a valuable source of exceptional talent and innovation.

With the implementation of Industry Advisory Panels, BITS Pilani Dubai renews its dedication to constant improvement and relevance in the fast-changing world of technology and industry. The institution aims to equip graduates with the necessary technical and non-technical competencies, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the workforce.

About BITS PILANI Dubai Campus:

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Dubai Campus, is a premier institution for engineering and technology education, renowned for its dedication to providing quality education since its establishment in 2000. As one of the pioneering institutions in Dubai, it holds the distinction of being ranked as the top private university of India in Engineering and Technology, and is also among the Top 200 Universities in QS Asia University Rankings 2023. BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus is awarded a 5-star rating from Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Government of Dubai in partnership with QS based on four core categories namely, Teaching, Research, Employability and Internationalization. With a diverse student population from over 20 countries worldwide, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus offers a range of programs including B.E, M.E., M.B.A. and Ph.D. in various engineering and allied disciplines. With several BITS Pilani alumni holding leadership positions in leading companies across the globe, it is a testament to the excellence of education imparted at the institution.

For more information visit https://www.bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai/