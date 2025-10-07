DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- BitGo MENA FZE (“BitGo MENA”), the digital asset infrastructure company, announced that it has secured a Broker-Dealer licence from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). The license enables BitGo MENA to provide regulated digital asset trading and intermediation services to institutional clients across the region and supports the company’s continued global expansion.

With this approval, investors can leverage BitGo’s integrated OTC trading desk and electronic trading platform for spot trading across thousands of digital assets and stablecoins. Clients will also gain aggregated access to deep liquidity from dozens of top-tier market makers and exchanges, enabling competitive pricing, reliable execution, and institutional-grade security.

“Receiving our broker-dealer license from VARA is a milestone for BitGo MENA and a testament to both our commitment to compliance and the strength of Dubai’s progressive regulatory environment,” said Ben Choy, General Manager of BitGo MENA. “This approval allows us to serve institutional clients with greater scale, confidence, and integrity, while also underscoring the accelerating momentum within Dubai’s digital asset ecosystem. VARA’s clear and forward-thinking framework sets a global standard for responsible innovation, and we are proud to contribute to building a secure, transparent, and leading digital asset ecosystem in the region.”

“This milestone empowers us to offer institutional-grade trading services, seamlessly integrated with our VARA-regulated, and insured custody infrastructure, ensuring clients the ability to trade with security and confidence,” said Nick Coombs, Managing Director of MENA Sales. “Our clients will benefit from competitive pricing and execution, alongside access to deep liquidity, with trading support for both AED and USD. Coupled with local banking facilities, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a tailored, high-performance trading experience for the MENA region. This offering is designed to provide a transformative solution for MENA clients, providing a secure, efficient, and locally optimized platform that we believe will set a new standard for institutional trading in the region.”

BitGo's commitment to security and compliance aligns directly with VARA’s comprehensive regulatory framework, which is designed to safeguard investors, ensure market integrity, and promote sustainable growth of the digital asset economy.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors.