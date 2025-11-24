Hope Ventures, the investment arm of the Hope Fund, has announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), naming the bank the Strategic Banking Partner for the HQ Industrial project in Hidd Bahrain’s first shared industrial incubator dedicated to light manufacturing and the development of industrial SMEs.

The partnership is designed to strengthen the industrial SME ecosystem by providing specialized financial services and business support to companies operating within the project. It also aims to create stronger links between the financial and industrial sectors, aligning with Bahrain’s efforts to advance a more innovation-driven and knowledge-based economy.

Under the agreement, BisB will work with Hope Ventures to deliver tailored support packages for entrepreneurs and tenants at HQ Industrial. These packages include flexible financing solutions, business development services, and targeted financial advisory. The objective is to help SMEs access the resources required to scale their operations, improve competitiveness, and transition into larger, more resilient enterprises.

Chief Executive Officer of BisB Ms. Fatema AlAlawi, said the bank values the significance of the partnership, noting that HQ Industrial provides an important platform for SME growth within the industrial sector. She added that the collaboration supports the bank’s broader strategy to empower entrepreneurs through sustainable financing tools that contribute to long-term economic development and align with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

Hope Ventures general manager Latifa Mohamed said the partnership marks an important step in enabling the expansion of industrial SMEs. She explained that HQ Industrial is the largest incubator in Bahrain, offering an integrated environment that supports businesses at every stage of their development. She added that the partnership with BisB enhances the project’s offering by combining supportive infrastructure with specialized financial solutions that help SMEs scale and compete more effectively in local and regional markets.

The HQ Industrial project spans more than 57,000 square metres and includes facilities for light manufacturing, logistics, shared workspaces, creative zones, administrative offices, training areas and support services. Hope Ventures has begun accepting tenant applications and has already seen strong demand, resulting in a waiting list for businesses seeking to join the new industrial ecosystem.