Larnaca: Bird Aviation is pleased to announce the construction of a new hangar at the old Larnaca Airport, expanding its operations with the addition of a new narrow-body aircraft bay. The project, which recently commenced adjacent to the existing hangar on Bird Aviation's premises, is on track for completion within the next few months.

The new facility is a response to the growing demand for Bird Aviation’s services and the ongoing expansion of its client base. This development reflects the trust clients have in the company, earned through its reliable performance. The additional bay will expand the company's capacity to meet high demand, taking full advantage of Cyprus’s strategic location. As a hub connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, Cyprus is ideally positioned to serve airlines across the EMEA region.

“This expansion is a natural step for us as we continue to grow and adapt to the needs of our customers,” said Mr. Frederic Pralus, CEO of Bird Aviation. “The new hangar will significantly increase our capacity and help us better serve the evolving needs of the aviation industry.”

About Bird Aviation:

Operating since 2016, Bird Aviation provides MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) services for aircraft, certified by EASA and various national Civil Aviation Authorities. Today, the company employs over 150 workers and collaborates with some of the largest airlines in Europe and the wider region.

*Architectural Design by Yianna Hadjipanayiotou Architecture Studio L.L.C.