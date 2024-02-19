Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BinSulaiman Group – OBS, UAE-headquartered diversified business group, proudly announces a landmark master franchisee agreement with illy Caffe Italy, a renowned global coffee brand, for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This strategic move is poised to redefine the coffee industry in KSA), blending illy Caffè’s rich heritage and premium coffee offerings with BinSulaiman Group - OBS’s visionary approach to business.

As a conglomerate with diversified interests across key global markets including the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America, BinSulaiman Group - OBS has been recognized as the Fastest Growing Company of the year 2023. This accolade underscores the Group’s commitment to excellence and innovation across its operations.

Building on the foundation of their successful collaboration in the UAE, BinSulaiman Group - OBS is dedicated to introducing the iconic illy Caffè brand to Saudi Arabia, promising an unparalleled coffee experience that marries tradition with innovation. The collaboration marks a confluence of shared values and aspirations, aimed at elevating the coffee experience for the discerning Saudi market.

Dr. Omar BinSulaiman, Founder and Chairman of BinSulaiman Group – OBS, shared his vision for the collaboration, saying, “Our partnership with illy Caffè Italy is a testament to our shared dedication to excellence and our passion for coffee. Leveraging our recent achievements in the UAE, we are eager to replicate this success in KSA. This partnership is a cornerstone of our strategy to introduce the unique illy Caffe experience to coffee aficionados in Saudi Arabia and beyond. We aim to cultivate a refined coffee culture that resonates with illy Caffè’s prestigious legacy and meets the sophisticated tastes of our Saudi customers.

The partnership will kick off with the launch of multiple illy Caffè outlets across prime locations in KSA, designed as sanctuaries for coffee enthusiasts. These establishments will offer illy’s signature Italian coffee blends and a comprehensive range of illy products, complemented by a curated selection of premium foods and desserts, all set within an elegant and welcoming environment.

Abdulla Bin Darwish, Group CEO of BinSulaiman Group – OBS, added, “This venture into KSA with illy Caffè is more than a business expansion. It is a deliberate move into a market known for its deep-rooted coffee culture and connoisseurship. Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences and moments of joy, drawing inspiration from illy Caffe’s Italian heritage while catering to the local market’s refined preferences.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the coffee industry in KSA, promising to merge a new level of coffee craftsmanship and cultural sophistication in the region.

