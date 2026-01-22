Dubai, UAE – BingX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced a remarkable milestone for its TradFi offerings, achieving a 24-hour trading volume exceeding AED 3.67 billion. Among this total, BingX TradFi Gold contributed over AED 1.86 billion, showcasing strong user interest and active engagement.

Since launching BingX TradFi, an integrated feature that enables trading across a broad range of real-world financial assets, the platform has seen strong adoption. Traders' response highlights the growing appeal of BingX's diversified offering, spanning commodities, forex, stocks, and indices. TradFi Copy Trading has also accelerated, with a single-day peak of AED 190.4 million in 15 days.

"As the demand for TradFi continues growing, we remain at the forefront of delivering robust products and services that adapt to our users' evolving needs." Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented. "Our expanded suite of offerings provides traders with greater choice and broader market access, unlocking new opportunities in a dynamic environment. This achievement in TradFi trading volume is a testament to BingX’s strong capability and the trust our users place in us. "

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

