Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Binghatti Developers - a leading real estate developer in Dubai - announced their completion of “Binghatti Canal”, obtaining a completion certificate for the project before its deadline which was scheduled for the end of 2023.

The project’s completion date is considered impressive, considering the project was launched on 22 June 2022. Once again, Binghatti Developers delivers to the market a large-scale project within less than a year. The impressive time scale achievement also comes with great attention to high end quality and finishes.

Binghatti Developers’ achievement complies and aligns with the vision of the Emirate of Dubai – a vision deemed as the origin of development, speed, and innovation.

In light of this achievement, Muhammad Binghatti, CEO and Head of architecture at Binghatti Developers has released a statement: “It is our great pleasure to announce the delivery of “Binghatti Canal”, which is one of our most recent real estate projects in Dubai. The project’s completion and delivery were initially scheduled for the end of 2023, but with the efforts that were exerted by our team on the ground, in tandem with the administrative work dedicated to the project, we have successfully obtained the completion certificate of the project before its deadline, and within less than a year of its launching date”.

Binghatti stated that Dubai’s real estate market continues to project robust demand expectations for 2023. This projection not only nominates Dubai’s market for hitting record sales, but also stimulates real estate developers to launch more new projects.

“Binghatti Canal” is located in Business Bay which is considered a prime location in the city of Dubai.

Binghatti Canal was designed with a unique architectural language that reflects the distinctive identity of Binghatti. With a total cost of AED 500 million, the project consists of 22 residential floors and 293 residential units. In addition, the project’s units are equipped with smart and AI systems and feature luxurious and pristine design finishes.

-Ends-

About Binghatti:

As a leading real estate developer in the UAE, Binghatti is recognized by numerous international awards such as the International Property Awards, and Forbes Middle East’s list of ‘Top 100 real estate companies in the Arab world’. The company is headed by its CEO and Head of Architecture Muhammad Binghatti. Binghatti is renowned for its major developments, which carry a distinct modern architectural identity. Additionally, the company’s project portfolio features an investment value exceeding AED 7 Billion. Binghatti Developers’ projects are spread across various locations within the city of Dubai, including Down-Town, Business Bay, Al Jaddaf, Jumeira Village Circle, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Liwan, and Dubai Land Residence Complex. The real estate development company is known for its rapid delivery of projects and its iconic towers which feature word-class amenities and finishes. Binghatti has announced recently its expansion plans which aim to double its investments over the coming years.