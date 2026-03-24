ABU DHABI, UAE -- Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, today announced updates to its VIP Program eligibility thresholds and qualification framework. The refresh lowers key requirements and introduces new pathways designed to identify and support high-value users earlier as they scale their engagement across the platform. The changes also strengthen the competitiveness of the Binance VIP Program and make VIP benefits more attainable for a broader range of users.

“We are evolving our VIP Program to better recognize the broad base of high-value users contributing to Binance across trading, holdings, and investments, and to identify and support them earlier in their journey as they scale,” said Catherine Chen, Head of VIP and Institutional at Binance.

“By lowering key thresholds and updating holder criteria, we are widening the on-ramp to VIP benefits while keeping tier recognition tied to sustained, measurable engagement. These updates also help strengthen the liquidity and service experience that active participants rely on. Binance surpassed 300 million users in late 2025, and we are focused on reaching 1 billion users over time.”

To make progression more attainable while keeping tier recognition tied to sustained, measurable engagement, Binance is lowering BNB holding requirements for VIP 1 to VIP 3 and aligning them across VIP programs. Required BNB holdings will change as follows: VIP 1 from 25 BNB to 5 BNB, VIP 2 from 100 BNB to 25 BNB, and VIP 3 from 250 BNB to 100 BNB.

Binance is also lowering 30-day Futures trading volume requirements for VIP 1 to VIP 3 to better match current market dynamics. 30-day Futures thresholds will change from 15,000,000 USD to 5,000,000 USD for VIP 1, from 50,000,000 USD to 10,000,000 USD for VIP 2, and from 100,000,000 USD to 50,000,000 USD for VIP 3. With these updated requirements, VIP 1 and VIP 2 Futures trading fees have been slightly adjusted to maintain a balanced fee structure, while VIP 3 trading fees remain unchanged.

In addition, users who qualify through holding or investing activities, including Binance Earn, will now follow a new eligibility framework under the Holder Program, with expanded eligible VIP levels through VIP 9. BNB holdings and Alpha account assets will also be included in overall asset holding calculations, providing greater flexibility for users to allocate assets across products while maintaining the highest VIP tier they qualify for.

Binance is also introducing VIP Rising Star, a new designation created to recognize and support high-potential users on their journey toward Binance VIP. Users with a 30-day average net asset balance of 30,000 USD, including 5 BNB or more, will be eligible for VIP Rising Star and can receive personalized support, access to curated events, and exclusive opportunities designed to accelerate their path to VIP.

Binance VIP is a tiered program designed for users operating at higher levels of activity across trading, loans, and asset holdings, offering benefits that can include lower fees, higher limits, priority support, advanced insights, VIP swag, event invitations, and more. Find out more about the VIP Program updates here.

Disclaimer: Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

About Binance VIP & Institutional

Binance VIP & Institutional empowers institutions and private wealth clients with robust asset management infrastructure, personalized VIP services and advanced end-to-end institutional trading tools on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. With deep financial services experience in both traditional and crypto markets, its global team of trusted experts provides VIP & Institutional clients with the support they need to confidently capitalize on the industry's deepest liquidity and tightest markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.binanceinstitutional.com