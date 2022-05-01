Doha, Qatar: Bin Yousef Group (BYG), in cooperation with Qatar Charity, distributed 1,500 iftar boxes to workers in the Industrial Area and other sites, as part of Qatar Charity’s ‘Ramadan of Hope’ drive.

The collaboration comes in line with Bin Youssef Group’s continuous corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to help the underprivileged and give back to the community. The distribution effort targeted workers and low-income residents as part of the “Feeding the Fast “project.

Commenting on the collaboration, David Ford, Chief Operating Officer of Bin Yousef said: “At Bin Youssef, we firmly believe in supporting the local community and positively impacting the lives of those in need. We are delighted to collaborate with Qatar Charity for the second year in a row and to contribute to their ‘Ramadan of Hope’ drive campaign.”

“We would like to thank them for facilitating the distribution of the Iftar boxes to low-income workers and those in-need. We are also proud of our employees who, in the spirit of love and charity, contribute to the donation every year,” he elaborated.

Ahmed Omar Al-Sherawi, Head of the Relationships and Community Partnerships section at Qatar Charity, stated: “We are grateful for the support of Bin Youssef Group to the “Ramadan of Hope” initiative and their generous contribution. Their work is a good example for corporate responsibility towards the local community.”

“Qatar Charity believes that constructive cooperation and unified efforts are key to creating a safer, more stable, and happier communities. As Ramadan is all about the spirit of giving, pairing our efforts with responsible corporations such as BYG will ensure we succeed in providing the underprivileged with essential needs,” he added.

Bin Yousef Group has been a committed partner to prominent local charities such as Qatar Charity and Qatar Red Crescent for several years.

-Ends-

About Bin Yousef Group

Founded in Doha in 1978, Bin Yousef has established itself as a powerful holding group with divisions in Fashion, Cargo, Supermarkets, Real Estate, Facilities and Property Management, Tourism, Hospitality and Investments. Under the guidance of owner and Group Chairman HE Akbar Al Baker, Bin Yousef has organically grown into a diverse, dynamic, and highly successful group of businesses in Qatar with striving efforts seeking to expand significantly both locally and internationally.