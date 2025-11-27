Abu Dhabi, UAE – Bin Ham Travel Group, one of the UAE’s leading travel management companies, has renewed its long-standing partnership with Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, to further enhance travel booking experiences and drive sustainable growth across the region.

Through this continued collaboration, Bin Ham Travel Group will leverage Amadeus’ state-of-the-art solutions to deliver seamless, real-time booking services. This partnership will continue to provide access to rich travel content, enabling more personalized offers, greater choice, and a seamless booking experience across flights, hotels, car rentals, and other travel services.

In addition, Bin Ham Travel Group will benefit from Amadeus’ innovative portfolio of digital solutions, including Amadeus Online Suite Mobile App, which will enhance the mobile booking journey for customers. The Amadeus Value Hotels (AVH) will offer access to competitive hotel content worldwide while the NDC-X program will give access to next-generation airline retailing and personalized offers.

H.E. Ahmed Musallam Bin Ham, CEO of Bin Ham Travel Group, commented: “Our renewed partnership with Amadeus reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative travel solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Together, we aim to elevate the travel experience by offering a wider range of choices, seamless booking, and greater convenience.”

Echoing this sentiment, Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director, Amadeus Gulf, said: “Bin Ham Travel Group has been a valued partner for many years. By renewing our collaboration, we are jointly advancing the travel ecosystem in the UAE with cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency and deliver exceptional value to travelers and partners alike.”

This renewed alliance underlines the shared vision of both companies to set new benchmarks in travel technology, strengthen the UAE’s position as a global travel hub, and deliver enriched experiences to both individual travelers and corporate clients.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere with the help of innovation, partnerships, and responsibility to people, places, and the planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry by enabling more open ways of working and more connected ways of thinking, all centered around the traveler. The Amadeus open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem, from startups to large industry players and governments, transforming how travel works.

We are committed to making travel a force for social and environmental good. As a collective responsibility, we strive to protect and enhance the people and places we visit, ensuring that travel continues to contribute positively to our world.

Innovation is at the heart of Amadeus. Our diverse global workforce represents over 150 nationalities who are passionate about travel and technology, constantly addressing real challenges with forward-thinking solutions. Amadeus is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC as part of the IBEX 35. The company has also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13 consecutive years.

